Turkey’s central bank promises action after inflation surges to 18%

ISTANBUL — Turkey’s central bank signalled on Monday it would take action against "significant risks" to price stability, a rare move to calm financial markets after inflation surged to its highest in nearly a decade and a half.

The comments, seen as presaging an interest rate increase at the bank’s next meeting on September 13, underscore the volatile outlook for prices amid a currency crisis. The lira has lost 40% of its value against the dollar this year, driving up the cost of goods from potatoes to petrol and sparking alarm about the impact on the wider economy.

Inflation jumped 17.9% year-on-year in August, official data showed, outstripping market expectations and marking its highest level since late 2003.

"Recent developments regarding the inflation outlook indicate significant risks to price stability. The central bank will take the necessary actions to support price stability," the bank said shortly after the release of the inflation data.

"(The) monetary stance will be adjusted at the September monetary policy committee meeting in view of the latest developments."

For investors, the main question has been whether the central bank will be able to sufficiently hike rates to tame inflation. It left rates on hold at its last meeting in July, confounding expectations and sending the lira sharply weaker.

It last raised rates in June, when it lifted its benchmark one-week repo rate by 1.25 percentage points, to 17.75%.