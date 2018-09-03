World / Middle East

US AID CUT

Israel applauds US funding halt to Palestinian refugees

03 September 2018 - 05:04 Agency Staff
Quick response: Palestinian demonstrators carry a wounded man during an anti-Israel protest at the border fence between Israel and Gaza, east of Gaza City, on Friday. Picture: REUTERS
Jerusalem — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has lauded the US decision to halt funding for the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, arguing the body perpetuates the problem instead of solving it.

"The US has done a very important thing by halting the financing for the refugee perpetuation agency known as UNRWA," Netanyahu said on Sunday while visiting a school at the start of the academic year.

"It is finally beginning to resolve the problem."

He said that the money "must be taken and used to genuinely help rehabilitate the refugees, the true number of which is much smaller than the number reported by UNRWA".

The US announced on Friday it was ending funding to the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian refugees. Washington has long been the largest single donor to the agency, providing more than $350m a year. The decision followed another one by Washington on August 24 to cancel more than $200m in bilateral aid to Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank.

Palestinian leaders have condemned the US moves, accusing President Donald Trump’s administration of seeking to "liquidate" their cause. Trump’s recognition of the disputed city of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital in December had already led Palestinian leaders to cut off contact with the White House.

The aid cuts have led to concerns over the future of the UN agency, which provides services to Palestinian refugees and their descendants, with some 5-million people eligible. Its services include operating 711 schools for 526,000 pupils in the Palestinian territories, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria. The cut in bilateral aid will affect humanitarian programmes, particularly in the impoverished Gaza Strip.

The issue of Palestinian refugees has long been a major sticking point in peace efforts.

More than 750,000 Palestinians fled or were expelled during the 1948 war surrounding Israel’s creation. They and their descendants are now classified as refugees who fall under the UNRWA’s remit.

Palestinian leaders continue to call for at least some of them to be allowed to return to their former homes now inside Israel under any peace deal.

Israel says that Palestinians must give up the so-called right of return and that allowing descendants of refugees to inherit their status only perpetuates the problem instead of solving it.

AFP

