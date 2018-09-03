Israel applauds US funding halt to Palestinian refugees

Jerusalem — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has lauded the US decision to halt funding for the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, arguing the body perpetuates the problem instead of solving it.

"The US has done a very important thing by halting the financing for the refugee perpetuation agency known as UNRWA," Netanyahu said on Sunday while visiting a school at the start of the academic year.

"It is finally beginning to resolve the problem."

He said that the money "must be taken and used to genuinely help rehabilitate the refugees, the true number of which is much smaller than the number reported by UNRWA".

The US announced on Friday it was ending funding to the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian refugees. Washington has long been the largest single donor to the agency, providing more than $350m a year. The decision followed another one by Washington on August 24 to cancel more than $200m in bilateral aid to Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank.