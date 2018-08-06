As Iran braces for return of sanctions, it says the US is the isolated one

Tehran — Iran says the US is "isolated" in its hostility to the Islamic republic.

Iran is bracing for the return of sanctions on Tuesday against a backdrop of political turmoil inside the country.

"Of course, American bullying and political pressures may cause some disruption, but the fact is that in the current world, America is isolated," foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif told reporters on Monday, according to the semi-official ISNA news agency.

Washington is set to reimpose sanctions on Iran on Tuesday following President Donald Trump’s decision to abandon the 2015 nuclear deal in May — a move opposed by all other parties to the agreement.

"We deeply regret the reimposition of sanctions by the US," EU diplomatic chief Federica Mogherini said in a statement jointly signed with the foreign ministers of Britain, France and Germany.

"We are determined to protect European economic operators engaged in legitimate business with Iran," the statement said.

But the renewed hostility has already sparked a run on Iran’s currency, which has lost about half its value since Trump’s announcement. And it has added to tension inside Iran, which has seen days of protests and strikes in multiple towns and cities over water shortages, high prices and wider anger at the political system. Severe reporting restrictions have made it impossible to verify the swirl of claims coming through social media, but journalists did confirm a heavy build-up of riot police on Sunday night in the town of Karaj, just west of Tehran, that has been a focal point of unrest, and said mobile internet had been cut in the area.