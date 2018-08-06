As Iran braces for return of sanctions, it says the US is the isolated one
Washington is set to reimpose sanctions on Tuesday following Donald Trump’s unpopular decision to abandon the 2015 nuclear deal
Tehran — Iran says the US is "isolated" in its hostility to the Islamic republic.
Iran is bracing for the return of sanctions on Tuesday against a backdrop of political turmoil inside the country.
"Of course, American bullying and political pressures may cause some disruption, but the fact is that in the current world, America is isolated," foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif told reporters on Monday, according to the semi-official ISNA news agency.
Washington is set to reimpose sanctions on Iran on Tuesday following President Donald Trump’s decision to abandon the 2015 nuclear deal in May — a move opposed by all other parties to the agreement.
"We deeply regret the reimposition of sanctions by the US," EU diplomatic chief Federica Mogherini said in a statement jointly signed with the foreign ministers of Britain, France and Germany.
"We are determined to protect European economic operators engaged in legitimate business with Iran," the statement said.
But the renewed hostility has already sparked a run on Iran’s currency, which has lost about half its value since Trump’s announcement. And it has added to tension inside Iran, which has seen days of protests and strikes in multiple towns and cities over water shortages, high prices and wider anger at the political system. Severe reporting restrictions have made it impossible to verify the swirl of claims coming through social media, but journalists did confirm a heavy build-up of riot police on Sunday night in the town of Karaj, just west of Tehran, that has been a focal point of unrest, and said mobile internet had been cut in the area.
Iranian president Hassan Rouhani is due to give a televised address to the nation at 5.10pm GMT on Monday to outline plans for tackling the currency decline and impact of sanctions. His government eased foreign exchange rules on Sunday, allowing unlimited tax-free currency and gold imports, and reopening exchange bureaus after a disastrous attempt to fix the value of the rial in April led to widespread black-market corruption.
With senior religious authorities calling for a crackdown on graft, the judiciary said on Sunday it had arrested the vice-governor of the central bank in charge of foreign exchange, Ahmad Araghchi, along with a government clerk and four currency brokers. Sanctions are due to return in two phases on August 7 and November 5 — with the first targeting Iran’s access to US banknotes and key industries including cars and carpets.
The second phase — blocking Iran’s oil sales — is due to cause more damage, although several countries including China, India and Turkey have indicated they are not willing to entirely cut their Iranian energy purchases. After months of fierce rhetoric, Trump surprised observers last week when he offered to meet Rouhani without preconditions.
But Zarif suggested it was hard to imagine negotiating with the man who tore up an agreement on which Iran and world powers had spent the "longest hours in negotiating history". "Do you think this person [Trump] is a good and suitable person to negotiate with? Or is he just showing off?" he said.
There have been ongoing rumours that Trump and Rouhani could meet in New York in August, where they are both attending the UN General Assembly — although Rouhani reportedly rejected US overtures for a meeting at last year’s event.
At the weekend Trump once again floated the idea of meeting, tweeting "I will meet, or not meet, it doesn’t matter — it is up to them!" But that came less than a fortnight after a bellicose exchange between the two presidents, with Rouhani warning of the "mother of all wars" and Trump responding with a Twitter tirade against Iran’s "DEMENTED WORDS OF VIOLENCE".
Trump has stated he wants a new deal with Iran that goes beyond curbing its nuclear programme, and ends what America calls its "malign influence" in the region, including its support to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and militant groups in Lebanon and the Palestinian Territories. Iranian hawks believe the pressure is already showing results, pointing to a surprising lack of harassment by Iranian naval forces against American warships in the Gulf this year. If Iran senses "American steel they back down, if they perceive American mush they push forward — and right now they perceive steel," said Mark Dubowitz, CEO of Foundation for Defense of Democracies, a Washington think-tank that lobbied against the nuclear deal.
In a rare sign of a thaw between the rival powers Saudi Arabia and Iran, Saudi Arabia has granted a visa to an Iranian diplomat to work in a consular office in Jeddah, state media reported on Sunday.
Foreign ministry official Mohammad Alibak has been permitted to serve as head of Iran’s interests section in the consulate, state news agency IRNA reported. There was no immediate confirmation from Riyadh.
Sunni powerhouse Saudi Arabia and Iran, the predominant Shiite power, have for decades stood on opposing sides of conflicts in the Middle East including the Syrian civil war.
The two countries severed diplomatic relations in early 2016 after Riyadh’s embassy in Tehran was attacked by militants in response to the execution of a top Shiite cleric in Saudi Arabia.
