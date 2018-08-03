Israel and Jordan kill IS fighters fleeing Syria

Jerusalem/Amman — Israel and Jordan said on Thursday their forces had killed Islamic State (IS) insurgents who approached their borders after being squeezed out of southwestern Syria by the army of President Bashar al-Assad.

In a nod to his battlefield gains, Israel described victory by Assad, who is on a last push to restore his rule after more than seven years of civil war, as a fait accompli that could calm the Golan Heights.

The strategic plateau divides Israel and Syria, old foes, and saw decades of stable stand-off before the Syrian rebellion.

Meanwhile, in a major change to the preconflict 2011 status quo, Russian military police began deploying on the Syrian-held Golan and planned to set up eight observation posts in the area, the defence ministry in Moscow said.

After weeks of intensive Russian-backed bombing, Syrian forces have seized the lush farmland where the Yarmouk River flows that was once controlled by a group affiliated to IS known as the Khaled Bin Walid Army.

The Israeli military said it carried out an air strike on the Golan on Wednesday night, killing seven insurgents it believed were from the Khaled Bin Walid Army and en route to attack an Israeli target.

Separately, the Jordan military said it had clashed with encroaching Khaled Bin Walid Army fighters for 24 hours, killing an unspecified number.

"We applied rules of engagement and members of the Daesh [Islamic State] gang were forced to retreat inside Syria," an army source told Jordanian state news agency Petra.

Change of tone

Assad’s sweep of southwest Syria drove hundreds of thousands of refugees towards Israel and Jordan, alarming both.

As tensions peaked last week, Israel shot down a Syrian warplane it said had strayed into the Israeli-occupied Golan and warned Assad’s Iranian and Lebanese Hezbollah reinforcements against trying to deploy on the Syrian-held side.