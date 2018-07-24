Turkey’s lira plummets after central bank fails to lift interest rate

Turkey’s central bank failed to give the market what it wanted, and investors are punishing it for it.

They dumped the nation’s bonds, pushing the yield on the 10-year note up by the most in data going back to 2010. Policy makers unexpectedly held the benchmark one-week repo rate at 17.75% on Tuesday, but the yield in the secondary market surged 184 basis points.

Most economists were forecasting a 100-basis point increase to the repo rate. Longer-dated notes typically reflect inflation expectations better than shorter-maturity securities.

The lira weakened as much as 4.2% to approach a record low, as confidence that the central bank had the resolve to quell inflation running at more than three times the bank’s official target of 5%, evaporated.

Investors have said higher rates are needed to cool the economy and many expected policy makers to help put to rest speculation that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s opinions were the main factor in central bank decisions.

Erdogan, who has been a long-time advocate of alternative economic theories that favour lower rates, assumed more control of policy after constitutional changes empowering his office went into effect on June 24.

The president’s interference in central bank policy has compounded the lira’s 22% slide in 2018, the biggest drop in emerging markets after the Argentinean peso.

"This decision essentially confirms the markets’ worst fears," said Inan Demir, an economist at Nomura International in London. "Unless this policy mistake is corrected by an emergency rate hike very soon, the markets’ fears will translate into further substantial lira weakness."

With Onur Ant

Bloomberg