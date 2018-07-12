Saudi Arabia to invest up to $10bn in SA’s economy, focusing on energy

Saudi Arabia intends to invest as much as $10bn in SA’s economy, with a focus on energy.

The commitment was made during a state visit by President Cyril Ramaphosa to the Middle Eastern nation, his spokesperson Khusela Diko said by phone on Thursday. Officials from Saudi Arabia will take part in an investment summit in October in SA when they are expected to give more detail about the planned spending, she said.

Ramaphosa is seeking to revive a flagging economy and has started a drive to lure $100bn in investment over the next five years. Business and investor confidence has slumped after an initial boost following former president Jacob Zuma’s resignation.

"It’s a fantastic commitment from Saudi Arabia, especially coming in the [wake] of the president’s call to have $100bn of investment," Energy Minister Jeff Radebe said during the visit. "Their minister of energy is deeply committed to co-operating with us on the energy side."

Radebe said a R12bn renewable energy deal with Redstone and ACWA‚ which is a Saudi Arabian energy company, was part of $10bn investment.

