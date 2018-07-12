World / Middle East

Saudi Arabia to invest up to $10bn in SA’s economy, focusing on energy

12 July 2018 - 17:50 Amogelang Mbatha
President Cyril Ramaphosa arrives at the Royal Court in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, July 12 2018. Picture: GCIS
Saudi Arabia intends to invest as much as $10bn in SA’s economy, with a focus on energy.

The commitment was made during a state visit by President Cyril Ramaphosa to the Middle Eastern nation, his spokesperson Khusela Diko said by phone on Thursday. Officials from Saudi Arabia will take part in an investment summit in October in SA when they are expected to give more detail about the planned spending, she said.

Ramaphosa is seeking to revive a flagging economy and has started a drive to lure $100bn in investment over the next five years. Business and investor confidence has slumped after an initial boost following former president Jacob Zuma’s resignation.

"It’s a fantastic commitment from Saudi Arabia, especially coming in the [wake] of the president’s call to have $100bn of investment," Energy Minister Jeff Radebe said during the visit. "Their minister of energy is deeply committed to co-operating with us on the energy side."

Radebe said a R12bn renewable energy deal  with Redstone and ACWA‚ which is a Saudi Arabian energy company, was part of $10bn investment.

He said the Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih was deeply committed to co-operating with SA in the energy sector.

With TimesLIVE

Bloomberg

Cautious Nigeria agrees to sign African continental free-trade agreement

Intracontinental trade will help Africa retain resources, says Cyril Ramaphosa
World
13 hours ago

Cyril Ramaphosa hopes state visit to Saudi king will boost economic ties

The President is currently on a trip to Nigeria‚ where he met Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday
World
1 day ago

Locals must lead $100bn investment drive, says Ramaphosa adviser Trudi Makhaya

‘Foreign investors want to benefit from our growth, not create it, so foreign investors take their lead from locals,’ says Jacko Maree
Economy
15 days ago

Mercedes-Benz invests R10bn in East London

Expansion is the largest single vehicle investment by a foreign original equipment manufacturer
Companies
16 days ago

Policy certainty is ‘key to $100bn - Cyril Ramaphosa’s investment target’

SA’s leadership works to build confidence in the new administration at G-7 summit in Canada
Economy
1 month ago

