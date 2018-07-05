World / Middle East

Former economics adviser to Mohamed Morsi given life in prison in Egypt

05 July 2018 - 16:49 Agency Staff
President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. Picture: AFP PHOTO/MOHAMMED AL-SHAIKH
President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. Picture: AFP PHOTO/MOHAMMED AL-SHAIKH

Cairo — On Thursday, an Egyptian court sentenced a former adviser to toppled Islamist president Mohamed Morsi along with 13 other people to life in prison for belonging to an illegal group.

Abdullah Shehata was an economic adviser to the Muslim Brotherhood-affiliated president, who was democratically elected in 2012 following the overthrow of longtime dictator Hosni Mubarak.

The next year, Morsi was toppled by the army amid mass protests against his rule.

Shehata and the 13 others sentenced to life terms were accused of weapons possession, belonging to an illegal group and "violating citizens’ freedoms".

The prosecution accused them of creating "special cells" to receive training on how to make sound bombs, the state-run Al-Ahram daily reported. They were planning to cause "a state of instability in the country" by targeting essential infrastructure, including electrical transformers, it said.

Six other people were sentenced to 15 years in prison and another to 10 years over the same case, according to state television.

Morsi’s military ousting, led by current President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, was followed by a violent crackdown against the Muslim Brotherhood, which was outlawed.

Morsi has been sentenced to a total of 45 years in prison over two cases: inciting violence against protesters in late 2012 and spying for Qatar.

AFP

Love him or loathe him, Egypt’s Sisi is here to stay

President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, a pious Muslim but reportedly having a big ego, has effectively silenced all political opposition
World
3 months ago

Islamic State claims church bombings in Egypt

At least 38 people killed in the double attack on the north African state’s Coptic Christian minority
World
1 year ago

Court overturns ousted Egyptian leader Morsi’s life term and orders retrial

Former Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi faces a retrial for alleged espionage after a Cairo court struck down his life sentence for this alleged crime
World
1 year ago

Reprieve for deposed Egyptian leader Mohamed Morsi

The Court of Cassation has overturned a death sentence for the Muslim Brotherhood leader elected in 2011 and removed from power in 2013
World
1 year ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Cocoa prices surge as farmers flee conflict in ...
World / Africa
2.
Former economics adviser to Mohamed Morsi given ...
World / Middle East
3.
Saudi Arabia cuts prices a day after Trump tells ...
Markets
4.
EU takes more lenient line over online copyright ...
World / Europe

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.