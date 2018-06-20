Syrian pro-government forces deliberately starved civilians in Ghouta siege, UN says

Geneva — Forces loyal to Syria’s government committed what amounted to crimes against humanity, including deliberately starving civilians, during the siege of Eastern Ghouta, UN investigators said on Wednesday.

The five-year siege, on the outskirts of the capital, ended in April when Damascus regained control of the rebel enclave.

"Following the end of the longest-running siege in modern history … the UN commission of inquiry (for human rights in Syria) has condemned this method of warfare in Syria as barbaric," the UN investigators said.

The commission of inquiry, tasked by the UN Human Rights Council in March to urgently investigate recent events in Eastern Ghouta, released a 23-page report filled with horrific details of civilian suffering.

"It is completely abhorrent that besieged civilians were indiscriminately attacked, and systematically denied food and medicine," commission head Paulo Pinheiro said in Wednesday’s statement.

As pro-government forces dramatically escalated their campaign to recapture the besieged enclave between February and April this year, they used tactics that were "largely unlawful in nature", the report said.

The tactics, it said, "aimed at punishing the inhabitants of eastern Ghouta and forcing the population, collectively, to surrender or starve".

It described thousands of desperate people holed up for months in squalid basements with dwindling food rations and few if any sanitation facilities, as bombs and missiles rained down.