World / Middle East

ARAB SANCTIONS

Travel ban spurs surge in Qatar airport cargo

11 June 2018 - 05:03 Agency Staff
Flagging numbers: Qatar Airways staff hold a Qatari flag in front of an Airbus A350-1000 at Hamad. Picture4: REUTERS
Flagging numbers: Qatar Airways staff hold a Qatari flag in front of an Airbus A350-1000 at Hamad. Picture4: REUTERS

Dubai — Qatar’s Hamad International Airport may be struggling with plummeting passenger numbers amid a travel and trade ban imposed by rival Arab states, but the embargo has spurred air-freight volumes to record highs.

The closure of the nation’s only land border with Saudi Arabia has led to an airlift-style operation to safeguard the supply of goods and produce spanning fresh milk to industrial gear previously transported by truck, Badr Mohammed al-Meer, the airport’s chief operating officer, said in an interview.

Freight volumes at the hub jumped 10% to 514,000 tonnes in the first quarter, according to the latest available figures. At the same time the passenger tally slid 11% to 8.73-million and the number of aircraft take-offs and landings tumbled 17% to 52,200.

Qatar Airways has scrapped flights to 19 cities in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt due to curbs imposed by the countries on June 5 2017 over their gas-rich neighbour’s alleged funding of terrorism and links to Iran. The curbs also mean carriers including Dubai-based Emirates, Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways, EgyptAir and Saudi Arabian Airlines no longer serve Hamad.

Prior to the embargo the airport had forecast a 20% jump in passenger traffic for 2017 versus 2015 levels.

Bloomberg

A year on, the pressure on Qatar shows no sign of letting up

Qatar has not fulfilled any of the 13 demands given by the four Gulf states boycotting it, but is ‘more or less accustomed’ to its ...
World
3 days ago

ANALYSIS: Qatar’s year of solitude in six charts

A year after Saudi-led nations cut economic and diplomatic ties with the gas-rich country, here are what the figures show
World
5 days ago

FT COLUMN: The US is writing itself out of the Middle East

In a region already in flames, the US president’s attitude has every chance of lighting new fires, writes David Gardner
Opinion
10 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
UK MPs to grill Brexit bankroller over Russia
World / Europe
2.
Fire hits ballot box storage in Baghdad
World / Middle East
3.
Trump arrives for historic summit with North ...
World / Asia
4.
Travel ban spurs surge in Qatar airport cargo
World / Middle East

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.