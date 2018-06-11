Close to a million people displaced inside Syria in just four months

He said Idlib was part of the "de-escalation" agreement for Syria reached between Turkey, Russia and Iran, and warned of the dire consequences if the province, which has about 2.5-million inhabitants, sank into full-blown conflict.

More than 350,000 people have been killed since the Syrian conflict erupted in 2011 with the brutal repression of anti-government protests.

But Moumtzis said "our worry is that with the Idlib situation, we may not have seen the worst of the crisis in Syria".

He said the world must "make sure that we don’t see a similar scenario as we saw in Eastern Ghouta," which was recaptured in April by the Syrian government after a blistering two-month offensive.

"We worry about seeing really 2.5-million people becoming displaced," he said, adding that the UN was currently drawing up a range of contingency plans in case the situation escalates.

"We are on high alert," he said.

Following the Eastern Ghouta offensive, and the previous offensive to retake Syria’s second city Aleppo, rebels and civilians were forcibly evacuated to Idlib.

But for the people of Idlib, "there is no other Idlib to take them out to," Moumtzis said.

"Really, this is the last location. There is no other location to further move them." At the same time, the mishmash of armed groups in the province are increasingly fighting amongst themselves.

"The current composition makes [the situation] highly explosive," Moumtzis warned.

Elsewhere in Syria, he said the numbers of people stuck in besieged or other areas humanitarian workers could not easily access had shrunk dramatically since last year to just over 2-million people.

But he said far too few aid convoys were making it through to such areas, with only nine succeeding since January.

The UN, he said, had the capacity to send in at least three convoys a week, so it had made only 11% of possible deliveries this year — "the lowest ever" since the start of the conflict.

A convoy carrying food aid for 60,000 people finally made it to Douma in Eastern Ghouta on Sunday, he said, the first UN aid delivery there since March 14.

Elsewhere, access is easier and the UN is currently providing aid to some 5.5-million people across the country each month.

But Moumtzis voiced deep concern over the lack of funds for the massive aid operation, with only 26% of the $3.5bn needed inside Syria this year materialising to date.

"The humanitarian response on the ground is really at a breaking point. We are stretched to a maximum," he said. "Our warehouses are empty."

AFP