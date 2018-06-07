A year on, the pressure on Qatar shows no sign of letting up

Abu Dhabi — The four Arab states facing off against Qatar in the Gulf diplomatic crisis will not ease up pressure one year after launching their boycott, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) said Thursday.

"The four countries have made their point. They don’t have to escalate. We have become more or less accustomed to dealing with our region through isolation of Qatar," minister of state for foreign affairs Anwar Gargash told Abu Dhabi-based The National newspaper. "The onus is on Qatar if it really wants to come out of its current isolation."

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain and Egypt cut all ties with Doha on June 5 2017, accusing it of supporting terrorism and Iran.

Qatar, a small peninsula nation, found its only land border closed, its state-owned airline barred from using its neighbours’ airspace, and Qatari residents expelled from the boycotting countries.