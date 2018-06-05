ANALYSIS: Qatar’s year of solitude in six charts

It’s been a year since shocked investors sold off Qatari assets after a Saudi Arabian-led group of nations severed economic and diplomatic ties with the gas-rich country.

While the stand-off shows no sign of ending, pressure on Qatari assets has eased. Bets against the nation’s long-held dollar peg have subsided and the government managed this year’s largest sovereign bond sale in the Middle East and Africa. Shares in Qatar’s biggest lender are higher than they were 12 months ago.

Qatar’s stock market "has been buoyed by very strong demand from foreign investors, with net buying in excess of $600m," says Akber Khan, senior director of asset management at Al Rayan Investment in Doha. "Oil is now averaging more than $70 and, while there are areas of economic weakness, a number of post-blockade initiatives are starting to bear fruit and certain companies are likely to see an acceleration in growth."

Here are some charts illustrating how Qatari assets performed since the embargo began on June 5 2017:

Stocks

Doha’s benchmark index hasn’t fully recovered, but has clawed its way back from November’s seven-year low. The gauge fell the most in almost a decade the day the embargo was announced and remains 8% lower, compared with an increase of 12% in the MSCI Emerging-Markets Index.