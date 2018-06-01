Al-Qaeda group warns Saudi Arabia’s reformist head over ‘sinful projects’

The Sunni jihadist group AQAP has flourished amid a complex war in Yemen, where Saudi Arabia heads a military alliance battling Shiite Huthi rebels. In its statement, AQAP slammed April’s World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Royal Rumble event in the Saudi coastal city of Jeddah, near the Islam’s most holy sites in Mecca.

"[Foreign], disbelieving wrestlers exposed their privates and on most of them was the sign of the cross, in front of a mixed gathering of young Muslim men and women. The corruptors did not stop at that, for every night musical concerts are being announced, as well as movies and circus shows," SITE quoted the news bulletin as saying.

AQAP in southern Yemen is the target of a long-running drone campaign by the US, which regards it as the most dangerous branch of the extremist group.

Yemen’s conflict has left nearly 10,000 people dead, tens of thousands wounded, and millions on the brink of famine. The UN has called Yemen world’s worst humanitarian crisis. Saudi Arabia and its allies intervened in the war between Yemen’s Huthi rebels and the government of now-exiled President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi in 2015.

AQAP has landed on a UN blacklist over the killing and maiming of children. The Huthi rebels, linked to Iran, have also come under fire for neglecting to protect civilians and targeting the press and minorities. The rebels have controlled the capital Sanaa since 2014.

AFP