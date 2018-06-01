World / Middle East

Al-Qaeda group warns Saudi Arabia’s reformist head over ‘sinful projects’

01 June 2018 - 15:18 Agency Staff
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Picture: REUTERS

Dubai — Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) has warned Saudi Arabia’s reformist Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman over his "sinful projects", in a bulletin released Friday.

Prince Mohammed has spearheaded a string of policy changes in ultra-conservative Saudi Arabia, including re-introducing cinemas and allowing women to drive.

"The new era of Bin Salman replaced mosques with movie theatres," the Yemen-based jihadist group said in its Madad news bulletin, picked up by the US’s SITE Intelligence Group. He "substituted books that belonged to the imams ... with absurdities of the atheists and secularists from the East and the West and opened the door wide for corruption and moral degradation", it said.

The Sunni jihadist group AQAP has flourished amid a complex war in Yemen, where Saudi Arabia heads a military alliance battling Shiite Huthi rebels. In its statement, AQAP slammed April’s World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Royal Rumble event in the Saudi coastal city of Jeddah, near the Islam’s most holy sites in Mecca.

"[Foreign], disbelieving wrestlers exposed their privates and on most of them was the sign of the cross, in front of a mixed gathering of young Muslim men and women. The corruptors did not stop at that, for every night musical concerts are being announced, as well as movies and circus shows," SITE quoted the news bulletin as saying.

AQAP in southern Yemen is the target of a long-running drone campaign by the US, which regards it as the most dangerous branch of the extremist group.

Yemen’s conflict has left nearly 10,000 people dead, tens of thousands wounded, and millions on the brink of famine. The UN has called Yemen world’s worst humanitarian crisis. Saudi Arabia and its allies intervened in the war between Yemen’s Huthi rebels and the government of now-exiled President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi in 2015.

AQAP has landed on a UN blacklist over the killing and maiming of children. The Huthi rebels, linked to Iran, have also come under fire for neglecting to protect civilians and targeting the press and minorities. The rebels have controlled the capital Sanaa since 2014.

AFP

Arrests of women activists put Saudi Arabia’s reform agenda into question

The young crown prince is giving mixed signals with his seemingly erratic policies, lifting the ban on women driving but cracking down on ...
Saudi Arabia to pump petrodollars into tourism

The Red Sea Project will be a standalone company lead by a former director of London’s Canary Wharf business zone
Saudi’s crown prince promises interfaith dialogue

The prince is making an official visit to London to promote Saudi Arabia as a tolerant, modernising economy
