Israel grants billionaire Roman Abramovich citizenship

Moscow — Billionaire Roman Abramovich received Israeli citizenship this week after facing delays with renewal of his UK visa amid a crackdown there on wealthy Russians.

The tycoon, who owns London’s Chelsea Football Club but missed an FA Cup win at Wembley Stadium earlier this month in the wake of the visa problems, applied for Israeli citizenship at the embassy in Moscow, Israel’s Channel 10 news reported.

Abramovich was found eligible as a Jew under Israeli law and granted citizenship, the channel said, citing an unnamed spokesman for Nativ, which handles Jewish immigration from Russian-speaking countries.

Nativ and Israel’s Interior Ministry declined to comment. A spokesman for Abramovich said "it’s a private matter".

Abramovich, currently Russia’s ninth-richest man with a fortune of $13.7bn, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index, ran into delays in renewing his UK visa and is unable to travel to Britain at the moment, people familiar with the situation said on May 21.

The difficulties emerged after the poisoning in March of a former Russian spy in Salisbury. The British government has blamed Moscow for the attack, an allegation Russia denies. The episode has fuelled new scrutiny of the influence of wealthy Russians in the UK including a review of visas granted to rich investors such as Abramovich.

Holders of Israeli passports can travel to Britain without a visa for short periods of time and can stay as long as six months.

Abramovich, whose largest asset currently is a stake in steel maker Evraz, bought Chelsea in 2003 for £140m and is among the most prominent Russian tycoons in the UK He may now become Israel’s richest citizen.

Chelsea, meanwhile, announced on Thursday they had shelved plans for a new 60,000-seater stadium in London due to an "unfavourable investment climate".

The club was looking to build the new stadium on the current Stamford Bridge site in west London, and planned to moved in by 2021.

Swiss architects Herzog and de Meuron, who built the Allianz Arena in Munich, the Bird’s Nest in Beijing and other iconic stadiums, had won the tender to revamp Stamford Bridge.

