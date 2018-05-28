World / Middle East

RED SEA PROJECT

Saudi Arabia to pump petrodollars into tourism

The Red Sea Project will be a standalone company lead by a former director of London’s Canary Wharf business zone

28 May 2018 - 06:20 Agency Staff
Riyadh at night. Picture: GETTY IMAGES
Riyadh at night. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Riyadh — Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Project, a vast tourist development aimed at opening the economy, has been registered as a standalone company and will be headed by a former director of London’s Canary Wharf business zone, the country’s sovereign wealth fund said on Sunday.

The Saudi government revealed plans to develop resorts on about 50 islands off the kingdom’s Red Sea coast and said the Public Investment Fund (PIF), the country’s sovereign wealth fund, would make initial investments and seek partnerships with international investors and hoteliers in July.

The Red Sea Project, part of an ambitious strategy to open the economy and ease social restrictions, will be built between the cities of Amlaj and al-Wajh.

It will offer a nature reserve, heritage sites and diving in coral reefs. It will break ground in the third quarter of 2019 and complete its first phase in late 2022.

PIF has two other major initiatives: NEOM — a $500bn business and industrial zone extending into Egypt and Jordan — and Qiddiya, a multibillion dollar entertainment resort that will be twice as big as Disney World.

"The ministry of commerce and investment has registered The Red Sea Development Company as a closed joint-stock company wholly owned by PIF," an e-mail to Reuters said.

John Pagano, the former MD for development of London’s Canary Wharf Group, had been appointed as CEO, it said.

The Red Sea Development would create a special economic zone with its own regulatory framework, visas on entry, relaxed social norms and improved business regulations, the statement said.

This would enable it to develop and deliver a world-class international tourist destination.

The fund, chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, is believed to have assets totalling about $183bn and is set to receive a cash injection in 2019 after the share sale of state oil giant Saudi Aramco.

The crown prince has said that more than half of the proceeds from that sale would be reinvested domestically to develop promising Saudi nonoil sectors.

Reuters

Saudi Aramco IPO — the world’s largest — now set for 2019

The initial public offering, in which the oil company hopes to raise a record $100bn by selling a 5% stake, is ‘ready’ and just waiting for the ...
Companies
2 days ago

Discussion under way to increase oil production by 1-million barrels a day

Upping production would ease 17 months of strict supply curbs amid concern that a price rally has gone too far, with oil having hit its highest since ...
World
2 days ago

UAE liberalises company ownership

At present, foreigners can fully own a company if it is in a free zone
Business
1 day ago

Foreign banks vie for Saudi Arabia licences amid reform

US bank Citigroup weighs full banking licence in Saudi Arabia
Companies
25 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Clashes with army in Cameroon claim 22
World / Africa
2.
Qatar bans products from embargo states
World / Middle East
3.
Saudi Arabia to pump petrodollars into tourism
World / Middle East
4.
Northern Ireland under pressure after landslide ...
World / Europe

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.