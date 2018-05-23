Turkey’s lira plunges more on fears over Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s monetary policy

Istanbul — The Turkish lira tumbled more than 5% on Wednesday before recovering some ground, the latest drop in a sell-off that reflects growing investor alarm over the direction of monetary policy under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The decline, exacerbated by stop-loss selling by Japanese retail investors overnight, brings the lira’s losses to more than 20% so far in 2018 and puts it on track for its worst monthly performance since the 2008 financial crisis.

The sell-off has also increased expectations that the central bank may be forced to call an extraordinary meeting to raise interest rates before its next scheduled policy-setting meeting on June 7, as it has done in previous years.

"We expect the MPC [monetary policy committee] to hold an interim meeting over the coming days to raise interest rates by at least 200 basis points," Jason Tuvey of Capital Economics said in a note to clients.

"If policy makers refrain from tightening monetary policy, the risk of a disorderly adjustment and a sharp economic downturn (possibly recession) will mount."

The lira was at 4.8500 to the dollar at 8.55am GMT from its close of 4.6746 on Tuesday. It earlier touched a record low of 4.9290. It also fell against the yen, amid talk that Japanese retail investors were selling the lira as it hit stop-loss levels.

"We are bearish on the lira and always have been given its very weak external balances and with macroeconomic policy moving in the wrong direction as well," said Kiran Kowshik, emerging markets forex strategist at UniCredit.