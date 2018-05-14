Iran nuclear pact: Hassan Rouhani sets conditions to stay

Dubai — Iran will remain committed to the 2015 nuclear deal if its interests are protected, President Hassan Rouhani says, while his foreign minister hopes the pact can be redesigned without the US as a member.

The US withdrawal from the accord last week was a "violation of morals", Rouhani said in remarks reported by state television. "If the remaining five countries continue to abide by the agreement, Iran will remain in the deal despite the will of America," he said.

President Donald Trump’s pullout has upset European allies, cast uncertainty over oil supplies and raised the risk of conflict in the Middle East.