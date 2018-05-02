Israel ‘opens way for US pull-out’ of Iranian nuclear deal

Jerusalem — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu informed US President Donald Trump about evidence of a past secret Iranian nuclear-arms programme in March, a senior Israeli official said, a move apparently aimed at killing a global deal with Tehran that both leaders oppose.

Trump agreed Israel would publish the information before May 12, the date by which he is due to decide whether the US should quit the nuclear deal with Iran, an arch foe of both countries, the Israeli official said.

In a prime time televised statement on Monday night Netanyahu presented what he said were Iranian documents obtained in an Israeli intelligence operation that purportedly prove Iran had been developing nuclear weapons before the 2015 deal it signed with the US and world powers.

Netanyahu told CNN on Tuesday that "nobody" sought war with Iran, a prospect seen by some as a possible result of the deal’s collapse. But his presentation said the evidence shows Iran lied going into the 2015 deal, a landmark agreement seen by Trump as flawed but by European powers as vital to allaying concerns that the country could one day develop nuclear bombs.

Tehran, which denies ever pursuing nuclear weapons, dismissed Netanyahu as "the boy who cried wolf" and called his presentation propaganda.

Prelude to Trump quitting the accord

Global and Israeli experts said Netanyahu had presented no evidence Iran was in breach of the deal. Rather, it appeared the presentation, delivered almost entirely in English, was composed as an Israeli prelude to Trump quitting the accord.

Tzachi Hanegbi, Israel’s minister for regional development and a Netanyahu confidant, said the presentation was meant to provide Trump with the grounds to bolt the deal.

"In 12 days a huge drama will unfold. The American president will likely pull out of the deal," Hanegbi said in an interview to Israeli Army Radio. "What the prime minister did was to give Trump ammunition against the European naiveté and unwillingness regarding Iran."

Under the deal struck by Iran and six major powers — Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the US — Tehran agreed to limit its nuclear programme in return for relief from US and other economic sanctions.

Trump gave Britain, France and Germany a May 12 deadline to fix what he views as the deal’s flaws — its failure to tackle Iran’s ballistic missile programme, the terms by which inspectors visit suspect Iranian sites and "sunset" clauses under which some of its terms expire — or he will reimpose US sanctions.

A senior Israeli official said Israel knew about the Iranian archive for a year, got hold of it in an intelligence operation in February and informed Trump about it at a meeting in Washington on March 5.

It took time for Israel to translate from Persian, and the US is still conducting its own review of the material, he said.

The official added that Israel had updated China on its Iranian material and by the end of this week was scheduled to host experts from Britain, Germany and France who will inspect it.

Asked if Israel is prepared to go to war with Iran, Netanyahu told CNN: "Nobody’s seeking that kind of development. Iran is the one that’s changing the rules in the region."

Most of the purported evidence Netanyahu presented dated to the period before the 2015 accord was signed, although he said Iran had also kept important files on nuclear technology since then and continued adding to its "nuclear weapons knowledge".

A 2007 US national intelligence estimate judged with "high confidence" that Tehran halted its nuclear weapons programme in 2003.

The International Atomic Energy Agency later reached a similar judgment.

Reuters