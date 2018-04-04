World / Middle East

SYRIA

Buses in Syria’s Eastern Ghouta for more evacuations

Evacuations of Jaish al-Islam fighters and their families start under a Russia-brokered deal

04 April 2018 - 06:02 Agency Staff
A driver stands next to a bus as he waits to cross into the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta, to evacuate rebels and their families, in Syria, April 1 2018. Picture: REUTERS
A driver stands next to a bus as he waits to cross into the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta, to evacuate rebels and their families, in Syria, April 1 2018. Picture: REUTERS

Wafideen Checkpoint, Syria — Buses entered the last rebel holdout of Syria’s Eastern Ghouta on Tuesday ahead of a possible second day of evacuations as the regime eyed the total reconquest of the enclave.

Evacuations of Jaish al-Islam fighters and their families from the former bastion’s main town of Douma started on Monday under a Russia-brokered deal.

Jaish al-Islam has not yet confirmed the accord, amid reports that hardliners within the group were refusing to leave their positions. Russian-backed regime forces have retaken control of 95% of Eastern Ghouta since February 18 through a combination of a deadly air and ground assault and evacuation deals.

Buses entered the enclave on Tuesday to prepare for a second day of evacuations, a military source and the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group said.

However, there were no reports of any having exited at the start of the afternoon.

"The operation could continue today or not. There are divisions among the Jaish al-Islam group on their leaving but we are continuing preparations," the military source said.

AFP

Syrians stream out of rebel-held Ghouta in 100-bus convoy

The largest convoy yet of evacuated Syrian rebel fighters and civilians left a devastated pocket of Eastern Ghouta overnight, state media reported
World
8 days ago

Syrians evacuated from rebel enclave

Damascus and Moscow apply ‘leave or die’ strategy to besieged Syrian areas
World
9 days ago

Putin stays put in power but world leaders cynical of vote

The poll results represented record support for the president, who faced no real competition in an election that even some rival candidates described ...
World
15 days ago

UN is paralysed as Syrians’ human rights are violated with impunity

Medical journal The Lancet publishes powerful plea for the world to intervene to stop crime against humanity
Opinion
22 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
China vows to hit back against Trump tariffs ...
World / Asia
2.
Zambia lifts ban on some South African foods in ...
World / Africa
3.
US blinks as China digs in over tariffs
World / Americas
4.
Buses in Syria’s Eastern Ghouta for more ...
World / Middle East

Related Articles

Syrians stream out of rebel-held Ghouta in 100-bus convoy
World

Syrians evacuated from rebel enclave
World / Middle East

UN is paralysed as Syrians’ human rights are violated with impunity
Opinion

Syrian deaths: More than 500,000 people have died in seven years
World / Middle East

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.