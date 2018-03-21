Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince has a lot riding on his first trip to the US

MbS’s most important meeting, of course, will be with US President Donald Trump at the White House on Tuesday. But he’s also due to spend time with many cabinet secretaries and other administration honchos. If he’s smart, he’ll pay due attention to US Congress, and to Democrats, who may again hold crucial leadership positions following the November mid-terms.

His Washington agenda will certainly include pushing forward a wide range of high-tech weapons purchases, most notably a $15bn contract for the terminal high-altitude area defence (Thaad) anti-missile system. Given a series of missile attacks on Saudi cities launched from Yemen by the Houthis, many of which were said to have been intercepted by American-supplied defence systems, Saudi interest in this technology is stronger than ever.

Common strategies

Both Saudi Arabia and the Trump administration insist that those missiles were provided to the Houthis by Iran, and co-ordinating policies toward Tehran will be high on the agenda. Beyond expanded American support for, and fending off criticism of, the war in Yemen, the Saudi and American teams will be hoping to forge common strategies on other regional hotspots where Iran is active, including Iraq and Syria. Washington and Riyadh have recently intensified pressure against Iran’s client in Lebanon, Hezbollah, through sanctions and other means.

But while they may share the broad goal of containing, and even rolling back, the expansion of Iran’s influence in the Arab world, it’s unclear how closely Riyadh and Washington are working together to achieve this. Indeed, one of MbS’s most important goals must be to ascertain what, exactly, the Trump administration hopes to achieve in regional battlegrounds like Syria and how, precisely, Washington intends to accomplish it.

Trump and his aides will almost certainly press MbS for a quick resolution of the Saudi-led boycott of Qatar, which Washington has come to regard as an unnecessary headache. Trump has made it clear he won’t go to a summit with Gulf Arab leaders until they resolve their differences. But MbS may be happy to stick to this week’s bilateral meetings for now, unless the American side can guarantee significant Qatari concessions to Saudi demands over ending support for Arab extremists and opposition groups, and curbing ties to Iran.

A trickier question involves Saudi Arabia’s nascent nuclear energy programme. The country wants to build 16 reactors in the next couple of decades so its oil reserves can be largely devoted to export. Washington is asking Riyadh to agree to a "1, 2, 3" formula, whereby non-nuclear powers agreed to forgo uranium enrichment, plutonium reprocessing, and selling US technology to others.