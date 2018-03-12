World / Middle East

Syrian deaths: More than 500,000 people have died in seven years

12 March 2018 - 17:07 Agency Staff
A man walks on the rubble of damaged buildings in the rebel-controlled area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus, Syria. Picture: REUTERS
A man walks on the rubble of damaged buildings in the rebel-controlled area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus, Syria. Picture: REUTERS

Beirut — The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based war monitor, said on Monday about 511,000 people had been killed in the Syrian war since it began seven years ago.

The observatory, which tracks death tolls using a network of contacts inside Syria, said it had identified more than 350,000 of those killed. The remainder were cases where it knew deaths had occurred but did not know the victims’ names.

The conflict began after mass protests on March 15 2011, dragging in regional and global powers and forcing millions of people — more than half the prewar population — to flee their homes.

About 85% of the dead were civilians killed by the forces of the Syrian government and its allies, the observatory said. The Syrian military, joined by its ally Russia since 2015, has used air power extensively.

The UN children’s agency Unicef reported on Monday a 50% increase in the number of children killed in the conflict in 2017 compared with the previous year.

It added that 2018 was off to an even worse start.

More than 200 children had been killed in bombardment of the rebel-held enclave of eastern Ghouta by the Syrian regime and allied forces since February, the observatory said.

The monitoring group said children accounted for about 20% of all civilian victims of the assault.

The UN agency quoted a child from southern Syria named Sami, who is now a refugee in Jordan.

"I went outside to play in the snow with my cousins. A bomb hit. I saw my cousin’s hands flying in front of me. I lost both my legs," he said.

Disabled children "face a very real risk of being neglected and stigmatised as the unrelenting conflict continues", Unicef regional director Geert Cappelaere said.

The agency estimated that 3.3-million children were exposed to explosive hazards across the war-torn country. Dozens of schools were hit in 2017 alone.

Reuters, AFP

ANALYSIS: Failed Syrian ceasefire raises uncomfortable questions about the UN

Some diplomats have said that the global body’s failure in Syria could be ‘the graveyard of the UN’, but others say it is a ...
World
3 days ago

LETTER: US backs Syrian terrorists

Deceptive made-up stories distort the truth regarding the terrorist organisation PYD/YPG
Opinion
5 days ago

Aid convoy forced to halt operation in Syria’s besieged Eastern Ghouta

‘The convoy for today is postponed, as the situation is evolving on the ground, which doesn’t allow us to carry out the operation’
World
4 days ago

An experiment for a better life is under way

The Rojava Revolution lays down tracks to building a better, more democratic and more feminist society, write Shawn Hattingh and Mandy Moussouris
Opinion
7 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Zimbabwe sets six-month deadline for mines and ...
World / Africa
2.
Syrian deaths: More than 500,000 people have died ...
World / Middle East
3.
Jeff Bezos ready to spend his billions on space ...
World / Americas
4.
State oil company keeps mum on missing billions
World / Africa

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.