Israeli police want Benjamin Netanyahu indicted for bribery

Jerusalem — Israeli police on Tuesday recommended indicting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for bribery, opening the way for what could be the biggest challenge yet to the right-wing leader’s political survival.

Against a backdrop of Israeli flags in a televised speech at his residence, a sombre Netanyahu called the allegations baseless and vowed to complete his fourth term in office.

It will be up to Israel’s attorney-general to decide whether to file charges, a process that could take months.

The recommendations, which police made public on Tuesday night, were at the more serious end of the range of charges that had been expected to be levelled against Netanyahu in two criminal investigations that have gone on for more than a year.

One of the cases, known as Case 1000, alleged the "committing of crimes of bribery, fraud and breach of trust by the prime minister, Mr Benjamin Netanyahu".

In a detailed statement, police named Arnon Milchan, a Hollywood producer and Israeli citizen, and Australian businessman James Packer, saying that for nearly a decade, from 2007 to 2016, they gave gifts that included champagne, cigars and jewellery to Netanyahu and his family.

In all, the merchandise was worth more than a million shekels ($280,000), the statement said.

Any legal proceedings would probably focus on whether political favours were sought or granted.