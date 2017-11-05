World / Middle East

Al-Waleed, the Saudi billionaire prince caught in crackdown, had slammed Trump

05 November 2017 - 21:10 Agency Staff
Al-Waleed bin Talal. Picture: REUTERS
Al-Waleed bin Talal. Picture: REUTERS

Dubai — Saudi Arabia’s Al-Waleed bin Talal — the billionaire tycoon arrested in an antigraft crackdown by his cousin Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman — is no stranger to controversy and making headlines.

Ranked among the richest men in the world, the 62-year-old investor is the grandson of two of the Arab world’s most high-profile historic figures: King Abdulaziz Al-Saud, the founder of modern Saudi Arabia, and Riad al-Solh, Lebanon’s first prime minister.

Prince Al-Waleed first burst into the business-meets-politics scene in the late 1980s, when he began building what was to become a global empire of banks, luxury hotels and media holdings.

Over the next decade, the prince cultivated an image as a canny investor, proponent of Saudi modernisation and, eventually, staunch critic of Donald Trump.

Saudi Aramco director held with top officials in corruption crackdown

The board member, Ibrahim Al-Assaf, a former finance minister, is among at least 17 princes, current and former government ministers and businessmen ...
Companies
1 hour ago

In 2015, he slammed Trump on Twitter for his rhetoric during the US presidential campaign, calling him a "disgrace to America" and urging him to drop out.

In his response, Trump ridiculed him on Twitter as a "dopey prince".

Prince Mohammed, Saudi Arabia’s future king, is meanwhile a close ally of Trump.

On the surface, the cousins appear to share the same views, both supporting the right of women in the kingdom to drive. But reports of intense rivalry between the two have also long featured in royal circles.

Prince Al-Waleed’s arrest is likely to send shock waves across a host of companies that count him as a major investor.

The Kingdom Holding Company — in which the prince has a 95% stake — owns The Savoy in London, the Fairmont Plaza and the famed George V hotel in Paris.

The prince, known for having a taste for luxury, also has stakes in Lyft, Twitter, News Corporation, Euro Disney and 21st Century Fox.

Kingdom Holding’s share price dropped 7.6% at the close of the Saudi stock exchange on Sunday, in the wake of news of its owner’s arrest.

Women’s rights

Forbes estimates his worth at $18.7bn, landing him in position number 45 on its list of billionaires in 2017.

He is also an active philanthropist who donates, by his own account, millions of dollars each year to charities.

An arch defender of women’s rights in a country where women face a raft of restrictions, and an outspoken proponent of political reform, the prince has never made a secret of his views.

A vocal supporter of the five pillars or tenets of Islam, he has nonetheless blamed Saudi tradition for holding women back from advancing in society. He has said he once financed the flight training of an aspiring Saudi woman pilot.

The businessman spent his college years in upstate New York and northern California, earning a bachelor’s degree in business from Menlo College in Silicon Valley and a master’s degree in social science from Syracuse.

Al-Waleed first appeared on Forbes’ list of billionaires in 1988, one year after the annual list was first published.

In line with his reputation as a lover of the press, Forbes said it was the prince himself who had first contacted the magazine.

AFP

How a Saudi Prince unseated his cousin to become the kingdom’s heir apparent

An inside look at how the royal-court drama unfolded shows the extent to which the kingdom’s recent leadership change was a power grab by a ...
World
3 months ago

Women at the wheel in Saudi Arabia

Kingdom's move is part of larger effort to modernise economy
Business
1 month ago

Prince arrested over Saudi assault

Saudi Arabian police say King Salman ordered the arrest to show ‘no one is above the law’
World
3 months ago

Qatar's gas trump card in Middle East showdown

Country set to become world's biggest LNG seller - despite US, Australia increases
Business
3 months ago

Saudi palace reshuffle puts a youngster in charge of security

Prince Mohammed bin Nayef was stripped of his positions and removed as second in line to the throne
World
4 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Al-Waleed, the Saudi billionaire prince caught in ...
World / Middle East
2.
The crypto currency world is levelling the ...
World / Africa
3.
Trump has memory lapse over meeting about Russian ...
World / Africa
4.
Kenya’s opposition wants three companies ...
World / Africa

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.