Control of Gaza Strip’s border with Egypt handed to Palestinian Authority

01 November 2017 - 11:12 Agency Staff
AFP 011117WO Palestine web Nazmi Mhana, chairperson of the Palestinian Crossing Authority, arrives at Rafah border crossing in the southern Gaza Strip, after Hamas handed control of the crossing to the Palestinian Authority, on November 1 2017. Picture: REUTERS

Rafah — Hamas handed over control of the Gaza Strip’s border with Egypt to the Palestinian Authority on Wednesday, an AFP journalist said, in the first key test of a Palestinian reconciliation accord agreed to in October.

Nazmi Muhanna, the Palestinian Authority’s top official for border crossings, formally received control of the Rafah crossing with Egypt from his Hamas counterpart.

At a separate checkpoint with Israel, an AFP photographer also saw Hamas installations being dismantled.

At the Rafah crossing, Palestinian and Egyptian flags were flying, with large pictures of Palestinian Authority president Mahmoud Abbas and Egyptian leader Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

Hisham Adwan, director of information at the Hamas crossings authority, said Palestinian Authority employees would resume full control of the border. Under the Egyptian-brokered deal, the Palestinian Authority is due to take full control of Gaza by December 1.

The checkpoints had been due to be handed over by November 1 and were seen as a first key test of the strength of the reconciliation agreement.

Hamas has ruled Gaza since 2007 when the Islamists seized control in a near civil war with Abbas’s Fatah, based in the occupied West Bank.

A number of issues, including the future of Hamas’s vast military wing, remain uncertain. Multiple previous reconciliation agreements have collapsed.

OPEN LETTER TO TOKYO SEXWALE: Stand up for Palestine at Fifa

Someone needs to blow the whistle on Israel’s misuse of settlement soccer clubs in Palestinian territory, and mistreatment of Palestinian ...
6 days ago

Rival factions Hamas and Fatah agree on aspects of Palestinian reconciliation bid

Hamas seized Gaza from Fatah in a near civil war in 2007 and the two factions have been at loggerheads ever since as multiple previous reconciliation ...
20 days ago

Islamist Hamas must disarm for Israel to accept deal between Palestinian factions

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel is ‘not prepared to accept bogus reconciliations in which the Palestinian side apparently ...
28 days ago

