World / Middle East

INTERNATIONAL ACCORDS

Tehran sticks to its guns over missile building

30 October 2017 - 05:57 Agency Staff
A supporter of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani holds his poster in Tehran, Iran. Picture: REUTERS
A supporter of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani holds his poster in Tehran, Iran. Picture: REUTERS

Dubai — Iran would continue to produce missiles for its defence and did not consider that to be a violation of international accords, President Hassan Rouhani said on state television on Sunday.

Rouhani spoke after the US House of Representatives voted for new sanctions against Iran’s ballistic missile programme, part of an effort to clamp down on Tehran without immediately moving to undermine an international nuclear agreement.

He also met the head of the UN nuclear watchdog in Tehran, who again vouched for Iran’s compliance with the 2015 accord that curbed its nuclear programme in return for sanctions relief.

"We have built, are building and will continue to build missiles, and this violates no international agreements," Rouhani said in a speech in parliament.

Europe shaken by reality of Trump’s regime and his move on the Iran deal

A nervous Europe awaits Trump’s next salvo, with experts warning of a return of anti-American sentiment and a US that may not ...
World
2 days ago

The US has imposed unilateral sanctions on Iran, saying its missile tests violate a UN resolution that calls on Tehran not to undertake activities related to missiles capable of delivering nuclear weapons.

Iran denies that it is seeking nuclear weapons and says that it has no plans to build nuclear-capable missiles. Rouhani also criticised the US over President Donald Trump’s refusal earlier in October to formally certify that Tehran is complying with the accord on Iran’s nuclear programme, even though international inspectors say it is.

"You are disregarding past negotiations and agreements approved by the UN Security Council and expect others to negotiate with you," Rouhani said. "Because of the behaviour it has adopted, America should forget any future talks and agreement with other countries," he added, in an apparent reference to North Korea.

Director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Yukiya Amano, had "reiterated that the nuclear-related commitments undertaken by Iran are being implemented and that the JCPOA [the 2015 accord] represents a clear gain from a verification point of view", the agency said.

Reuters

How Trump is stifling global trade deals with poison pills

His outrageous demands such as half of all duty-free content for cars made in North America be sourced to the US have driven Canada and Mexico ...
World
10 days ago

THE FT COLUMN: Trump’s Iran gamble will not pay off

Far from bullying Tehran into a new deal, Trump’s strong-arming will presage a fresh crisis, writes Richard Nephew, who was part of the US team ...
Opinion
14 days ago

Oil jumps amid concern about new Iran sanctions

Brent rises to $57.85 on conflict in Iraq and worry about renewed sanctions against Iran, an explosion at a oil rig and reduced exploration activity ...
Markets
14 days ago

FT COLUMN: Political deviations threaten to derail a world economy that is brightening

As economies improve, the anger that led to the populist upsurge might dissolve — but it may be too late, writes Martin Wolf
Opinion
14 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
ANALYSIS: China’s debt-fuelled boom is the ...
World / Asia
2.
Australia’s Labor mulls challenging government ...
World
3.
Donald Trump’s tax reform faces growing opposition
World / Americas
4.
Another small step for womankind in Saudi Arabia
World / Middle East

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.