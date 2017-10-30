Tehran sticks to its guns over missile building

Dubai — Iran would continue to produce missiles for its defence and did not consider that to be a violation of international accords, President Hassan Rouhani said on state television on Sunday.

Rouhani spoke after the US House of Representatives voted for new sanctions against Iran’s ballistic missile programme, part of an effort to clamp down on Tehran without immediately moving to undermine an international nuclear agreement.

He also met the head of the UN nuclear watchdog in Tehran, who again vouched for Iran’s compliance with the 2015 accord that curbed its nuclear programme in return for sanctions relief.

"We have built, are building and will continue to build missiles, and this violates no international agreements," Rouhani said in a speech in parliament.