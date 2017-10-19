World / Middle East

Iraq angry over Rosneft signing deal with Kurdish region without permission

19 October 2017 - 16:11 Agency Staff
Workers stand near the logo of Russia's Rosneft oil company outside the west Siberian city of Nefteyugansk, Russia. Picture: REUTERS

Baghdad — The Iraqi oil ministry reacted angrily on Thursday after Russian energy giant Rosneft signed a production-sharing deal with the authorities in the autonomous Kurdish region without its approval.

The agreement came hot on the heels of Baghdad’s recapture from Kurdish forces of five oil fields in disputed territory outside the autonomous region in retaliation for an independence vote last month.

"This department and the Iraqi federal government are the only two bodies with whom agreements should be reached for the development and investments in the energy sector," the ministry said in a statement, without mentioning Rosneft by name.

Oil minister Jabbar al-Luaybi condemned the "irresponsible announcements coming from certain officials in Iraq or abroad, or from foreign companies about their intention to conclude deals with parties in Iraq without the federal government being aware".

"The federal government and the oil ministry are the only bodies responsible for developing oil and gas strategy and authorised to sign agreements with foreign countries and companies," he said.

Rosneft announced on Wednesday that it had signed production sharing agreements for five oil blocks in Iraqi Kurdistan. The state-controlled giant said it would pay up to $400m (¤340m) for 80% in the venture as part of the deal with the Kurdistan regional government, although up to half the sum could be paid in crude from the blocks.

On Thursday, Rosneft boss Igor Sechin insisted that the company strictly followed the law and said that "if there are problems between the government of Iraq and Kurdistan they need to solve the problems themselves."

"I am not a politician, my job is to produce oil," Sechin, a top ally of President Vladimir Putin, was quoted as saying by Russian news agencies. A joint exploration programme and pilot production is to start next year. If successful, Rosneft said it would start full-field development of the blocks in 2021.

Recoverable oil reserves at the five blocks are about 670-million barrels, Rosneft said, calling the estimate "conservative".

Rosneft and Iraqi Kurdistan are already co-operating on crude purchases and sales, but the new deal "will allow us to talk about full-fledged entry of the company in one of the most promising regions" of the developing global energy market, Rosneft said.

AFP

THE FT COLUMN: Russia turns to new friends from China and the Middle East

US and European companies have long been Russia’s go-to partners for major energy projects. That may be coming to an end, writes Henry Foy
7 days ago

Glencore to sell big stake in Rosneft

It’s very hard to see how many other people would be in a position to have those kind of discussions at that kind of level
1 month ago

Glencore sells all but 0.5% of its Rosneft stake to CEFC China Energy

However, Glencore will keep its right to sell millions of barrels of Russian oil over the next five years
1 month ago

China’s CEFC buys into Rosneft as Glencore, Qatar cut stakes

The Chinese energy conglomerate will take a 14.16% stake in the Russian oil producer, pending final negotiations
1 month ago

Glencore looks to electric vehicles for future growth

The commodities miner and trader has increased profit and paid down debt, preparing for ‘opportunistic’ acquisitions, as it puts a period ...
2 months ago

Here's what you need to know about emerging markets this week, from the WSJ

Angolans headed to the polls on Wednesday to vote for their first new president in almost four decades and, as expected, chose João Lourenço, the ...
1 month ago

