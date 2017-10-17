ANALYSIS: The post-IS war will be between regional powers’ control of resources

Dubai — The latest battle for Iraq’s future is unfolding around the country’s oldest oil field.

Federal government troops and forces from the semi-autonomous Kurdish region are facing off in Kirkuk province in northern Iraq. Baghdad wants to get control of the area’s oil deposits back from Kurdish forces, who seized the long-disputed area to ward off Islamic State (IS) militants in 2014. The Kurds, who overwhelmingly voted for independence in a referendum last month, see the resources as a financial lifeline for a future state.

Kirkuk’s oil, discovered by the forebears of BP and Total in 1927, lies in one of the Middle East’s great fields. It’s long anticline — the bump in the Earth that trapped the crude accumulation — can be easily seen from the air, running straight through the disputed city of almost a million people.

Crude flowed from Kirkuk 10 years before Saudi Arabia struck oil and two decades before the kingdom found the giant Ghawar field. While the area around Kirkuk now pumps a fraction of Iraq’s total output of 4.5-million barrels a day — about 350,000 barrels a day, according to estimates compiled by Bloomberg — it remains a valuable prize.

As foreign investment dollars flowed into Iraq’s giant southern oil fields after the overthrow of Saddam Hussein, production in the northern region has been locked in the past. After suffering years of mismanagement under the former dictator — his regime pumped unwanted fuel oil from a local refinery back into the field — Iraq’s failure to pass and enforce a national oil law and set up lasting revenue-sharing arrangements prevented the disputed areas from gaining a benefit from foreign investment.

BP studied ways to boost output in the area as recently as 2015, a project made impossible by the prolonged fight against IS militants.