World / Middle East

Qatar takes neighbours to WTO over boycott

13 October 2017 - 16:29 Agency Staff
Doha, Qatar. Picture: ISTOCK
Doha, Qatar. Picture: ISTOCK

Geneva — Qatar has asked the World Trade Organisation (WTO) to set up a panel to arbitrate its complaint against Gulf neighbours over a four-month old blockade, sources at the global trade body said Friday.

Qatar turned to the WTO in August, insisting it was the victim of an "illegal siege" by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain, which have cut ties with Doha over its links to Iran and accusations that it supports extremists.

In the initial WTO filing, Qatar requested "consultations" with its rivals, a procedural move required by the Geneva-based organisation before a dispute settlement body panel can be set up.

In a document dated Thursday, the WTO said the UAE had refused consultations with Doha, meaning a dispute panel will almost certainly be set up. It was not immediately clear whether Saudi Arabia and Bahrain have also rejected negotiations with Qatar at the WTO.

The dispute settlement process at the WTO can take months, if not years, with initial rulings typically subject to appeal.

The economic and political sanctions imposed on gas-rich Qatar have triggered one the biggest crises to hit the Gulf region in decades. Doha categorically denies that it supports extremism.

The emirate has pivoted closer to Saudi arch-rival Iran through the crisis.

AFP

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Kenya’s stock market is a fallen star, as ...
World / Africa
2.
Nigeria’s presidential health facility doesn’t ...
World / Africa
3.
Qatar takes neighbours to WTO over boycott
World / Middle East
4.
US CPI jumps 0.5% on petrol-price increases after ...
World / Americas

Related Articles

Saudi Arabia relents on women drivers
World / Middle East

Qatar raises support for banks as standoff with Saudi-led alliance drags on
World / Middle East

Qatar invests in US to show resilience
World / Middle East

Moody’s says Qatar boycott is hurting the whole region
World / Middle East

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.