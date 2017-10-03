World / Middle East

As Saudi women get right to drive, Uber eyes a female recruitment drive

03 October 2017 - 17:15 Sarah Algethami
From June 2018, this will no longer be a crime in Saudi Arabia. Picture: REUTERS
Riyadh — Ride-hailing company Uber Technologies plans to sign up women drivers in Saudi Arabia to take advantage of the kingdom’s decision to overturn a ban on women drivers.

Pierre-Dimitri Gore-Coty, head of Uber’s operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, said in an interview in Riyadh that the process will likely begin "shortly" before women can start applying for driver’s licences, which is expected to be in June 2018, but would not elaborate.

"We want to create economic opportunities for women as drivers on the Uber platform," he said. The world’s largest ride-hailing company also plans to open support centres for women Uber drivers in Saudi Arabia, with the first one to open in Riyadh, but Gore-Coty did not say when.

Saudi Arabia announced last week that it would open its roads to women drivers in 2018, overturning a ban that had been widely condemned by Saudi activists and global human rights organisations.

While Uber is set to increase its pool of drivers, the repeal of the ban could cause a drop in demand for ride-sharing apps, as more women buy their own cars and get behind the wheel. About 80% of the company’s rides in Saudi Arabia are for women.

The country’s sovereign wealth fund is the largest investor in Uber, after acquiring a $3.5bn stake in June 2016.

"The idea is to make sure that there is one place where women who have never learnt how to drive will have an opportunity to learn more about the whole process," Gore-Coty said.

The launch in the kingdom came as Uber’s CEO Dara Khosrowshahi visited London on Tuesday for an emergency meeting with the country’s transportation authorities, to try salvage the company’s business in its largest European market.

Bloomberg

