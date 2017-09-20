Forensic probe: cyber attacks linked to Iranian state hackers

In a separate move, the US Treasury department last week named two hacking networks and eight individuals in Iran, accusing them of taking part in cyber-enabled attacks on the US financial system.

FireEye said APT33 was the first state-backed group from Iran to join a sanctions list it had compiled over the past decade that identified campaigns by Chinese, Russian and North Korean cyber spies. APT stands for "advanced persistent threat".

"Iranian fingerprints are all over this campaign, and government fingerprints in particular," John Hultquist, FireEye’s director of cyber espionage analysis, said. "We are seeing a lot of activity that seems to be classic cyber espionage."

APT33 shared some tools with, but appeared to be distinct from 15 hacking groups with Iranian ties that security researchers had identified with names like "Shamoon", "Rocket Kitten" and "Charming Kitten", he said.

The kitten nomenclature reflected the once low level of respect for Iran’s hacking capabilities in the past, some experts have said. The attacks against the Saudi and South Korean groups occurred as recently as May and used e-mail credential phishing techniques that involved posting fake job vacancies for Saudi oil jobs to lure corporate victims, FireEye said.

Iranian cyber espionage had grown in sophistication since he first spotted Iranians conducting rudimentary attacks on the US state department in 2008, FireEye CE Kevin Mandia said.

Iran had scaled up its cyber capacities since the US and Israel carried out a cyber assault on Iran in 2010 aimed at disabling centrifuges in its nuclear programme, the FireEye CEO noted.

Reuters