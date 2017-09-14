Qatar invests in US to show resilience

Dubai — Qatar plans more US investments in an effort to further diversify its assets as the country’s diplomatic standoff with its Gulf neighbours enters its third month.

The Qatar Investment Authority, which was created to handle the country’s windfall from liquefied natural gas sales, of which it is the world’s biggest exporter, will spend most of what remains of its $45bn investment target on infrastructure and technology in the country, CEO Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Saud al-Thani said in Doha on Wednesday.

The fund had invested more than half of the money so far, the CEO said.

"For a long-term investor like us having to liquidate some of your assets with asset prices at the bottom is the worst-case scenario," he said.