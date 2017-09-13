World / Middle East

Moody’s says Qatar boycott is hurting the whole region

13 September 2017 - 16:02 Agency Staff
Doha, Qatar. Picture: ISTOCK
Doha, Qatar. Picture: ISTOCK

Dubai — A boycott of Qatar by a Saudi-led bloc of Arab states is hurting the economies of all the countries involved, with Bahrain and Qatar the most affected, Moody’s Investors Service said on Wednesday.

The row has translated into a credit-negative for the entire six-nation Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC) — Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman and Qatar, Moody’s said in a report.

On June 5, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt severed diplomatic ties and imposed economic sanctions on Qatar, accusing it of backing radical Islamist groups. Doha has denied the charges.

"The severity of the diplomatic dispute between Gulf countries is unprecedented, which magnifies the uncertainty over the ultimate economic, fiscal and social impact on the GCC as a whole," said Steffen Dyck, Moody’s vice-president.

Qatar faces large economic, financial and social costs stemming from related travel and trade restrictions, the agency said. The impact on Qatar so far has been most acute for trade, tourism and the banking sector.

The boycott has seen capital outflows in the vicinity of $30bn from Qatar’s banking system in June and July, with further declines expected as GCC banks opt not to roll over their deposits, Moody’s said. It estimates that Qatar used $38.5bn — equivalent to 23% of its GDP — to support the economy in the first two months of sanctions.

Moody’s said it does not expect that Qatar will have to borrow from the international capital market this year, but its financing costs will increase. The stand-off could also impair the sustainability of Bahrain’s currency peg to the dollar and will also increase the cost of borrowing for the kingdom, the poorest of the six oil-rich GCC nations.

The diplomatic rift will inevitably impair the functioning of the GCC more severely as the row is prolonged.

AFP

READ THIS:

Iran pilgrims back in Mecca for hajj

In 2017, pilgrims from Shiite Iran return to Mecca in Saudi Arabia after a hiatus following a diplomatic spat
World
13 days ago

Qatar hangs tough as blockade passes two-month mark

The economy has been bruised by the country’s Saudi-led isolation, but looks strong enough to survive, analysts say
World
28 days ago

Gulf banks pulling back from Qatar

Some banks based in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt will not extend deposits with Qatari lenders when they matured
Companies
1 month ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
James Comey’s letter was main factor in my loss, ...
World / Americas
2.
In the US, up to 10-million in Florida, Georgia ...
World / Americas
3.
Moody’s says Qatar boycott is hurting the whole ...
World / Middle East
4.
Nonexecs prepared to be unpopular are needed on ...
World / Europe

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.