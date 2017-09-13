World / Middle East

Cholera in Yemen ‘worst health crisis for a preventable disease in modern times’

13 September 2017 - 14:51 Agency Staff
A girl infected with cholera lies on the ground of a hospital room in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, Yemen May 14, 2017. Picture: REUTERS/ABDULJABBAR ZEYAD
Geneva — The cholera epidemic tearing through Yemen, exacerbating the already dire humanitarian situation in the war-ravaged country, could impact 850,000 people by the end of the year, the Red Cross warned on Wednesday.

The outbreak "has reached colossal proportions", said Robert Mardini, the International Committee of the Red Cross’s Near and Middle East director.

The collapse of Yemen’s infrastructure after more than two years of war between the Saudi-backed government and Shiite rebels who control the capital Sanaa has allowed the country’s cholera epidemic to swell to the largest in the world.

The speed at which cholera is spreading in Yemen has slowed somewhat in recent months, but the deadly, waterborne disease is far from contained. "In July we said we feared it would reach 600,000 cases by the end of the year. We have reached 647,000 suspected cases already," Mardini told AFP. "We are now projecting, in the worst-case scenario, to reach 850,000 by the end of the year," he said, stressing "it is not under control. It is not contained".

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said earlier this week that 2,065 people had perished from the disease so far.

"The pace was slowing down a bit, but over the past week it went up again," Mardini said, with about 4,700 suspected cases being registered in the country every day. The numbers are all the more tragic in light of the fact that cholera is usually an easily preventable disease. "It is the worst health crisis for a preventable disease in modern times," Mardini told a conference on the sidelines of the UN Human Rights Council.

The WHO has said the disease has spread so rapidly due to deteriorating hygiene and sanitation conditions, with millions of people cut off from clean water across the country. Less than half of its health facilities are functioning, many health workers have not received salaries for nearly a year and, according to Mardini, less than 30% of the medicines needed are reaching Yemen.

New patents policy the wrong cure for improving access to medicines

Collaboration and innovation rather than property expropriation will drive down the price of live-saving drugs
Nigeria struggles to contain cholera

Cholera is an acute infection spread by contaminated food and water
Common type 2 diabetes test not accurate for Africans, study shows

Scientists have found 42 new genetic variants that make the common HbA1c test problematic for people of African descent, who erroneously get the ...
Mandela hospital faces funding crisis

The Treasury denies it promised to cover running costs, which are not part of Gauteng’s budgeting plans
