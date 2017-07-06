World / Middle East

Qatar minister wants to talk

The states that have accused Qatar of supporting extremism meet in Egypt to discuss the next move

06 July 2017 - 06:03 Agency Staff
Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani. Picture: REUTERS/ALESSANDRO BIANCHI

London — Qatar’s foreign minister called for "dialogue" on Wednesday to resolve the Gulf diplomatic crisis, accusing Arab states that have cut ties of trying to undermine the nation’s sovereignty.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani was speaking at Chatham House think-tank in London, as the states that have accused Qatar of supporting extremism met in Egypt to discuss the next move.

"Qatar continues to call for dialogue despite the violation of the international law ... and despite the siege that is a clear aggression and an insult to all international treaties," he said.

"They should not expect from me a first step, I should expect from them a first step for engagement," he said.

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates were "demanding that we must surrender our sovereignty", he said.

AFP

