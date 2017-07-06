World / Middle East

Qatar leads Middle East airlines in exemption from laptop ban

06 July 2017 - 11:40 Kyunghee Park
Qatar Airways stewardesses. File Picture: REUTERS/FABRIZIO BENSCH
Qatar Airways stewardesses. File Picture: REUTERS/FABRIZIO BENSCH

Singapore — Qatar Airways joined other major carriers in the Middle East to win an exemption on measures barring laptops from cabins of aircraft after its Doha base complied with new US security guidelines.

All personal electronic devices can be carried on all flights to the US from Doha with immediate effect as Hamad International Airport has met with all requirements of the US Department of Homeland Security, the airline said in a statement on its website on Thursday. The announcement comes a day after Emirates said the ban was lifted for its Dubai base.

Escaping the laptop ban is seen as vital for Middle East operators after the measures led some customers to switch to airlines where they could still use equipment, including tablet computers and gaming consoles. Istanbul, home to Turkish Airlines, declared itself free of the ban on Wednesday, while Etihad Airways hub Abu Dhabi secured exemption last Sunday, aided by the presence of a US "pre-clearance" border post there.

Other airports among the 10 affected by the US ban are also moving toward a resolution, with Saudi Arabia Airlines saying on Tuesday that it expects to be free of the curbs by July 19. Amman-based Royal Jordanian said it has also asked the US Transportation Security Administration to approve its response to the new guidelines requiring stricter security scans and checks.

The US announced the ban on the devices in March, citing security concerns, immediately followed by Britain.

Bloomberg

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Qatar leads Middle East airlines in exemption ...
World / Middle East
2.
China tries to calm troubled waters in wake of ...
World / Asia
3.
Federal Reserve divided on strategy and timing of ...
World / Americas
4.
Trump, world leaders in for tense summit
World / Americas

Related Articles

Energy giants step into the gap left by Qatar’s neighbours
Companies

Qatar minister wants to talk
World / Middle East

US lifts laptop ban on Emirates flights
World / Americas

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.