Saudi airline says US will lift laptop ban by July 19

04 July 2017 - 17:18 Agency Staff
Picture: ISTOCK
Riyadh — On Tuesday, the Saudi national airline said it expected the US to lift a ban on laptops and tablets in the cabins of its US-bound flights from the kingdom by July 19.

Saudia, also known as Saudi Arabian Airlines, said the ban would be lifted "on or before July 19" and it was working with US authorities on "alternative security measures".

In March, Washington barred all electronic devices larger than a cellphone in the cabins of direct flights to the US from 10 airports in Turkey, the Middle East and North Africa, only allowing them in hold luggage.

The ban was brought in after intelligence officials learnt of efforts by jihadists from Islamic State to produce a bomb that could be hidden inside such devices. For the same reason, Britain also banned similar-sized electronics from the cabins of direct flights from six countries.

Washington said it would abolish the ban for companies that implemented new safety measures.

On Sunday, Etihad Airways became the first airline to benefit from the lifting of the ban, with flights from the airline’s base in the Emirati capital Abu Dhabi no longer affected.

The decision came after the airline implemented the new directives, a spokesperson for the US department of homeland security said.

Turkey’s transport minister Ahmet Arslan said on Tuesday that the ban would no longer apply to US-bound flights from Turkey’s main international airport from July 5.

AFP

US up e-device security on aircraft on fears terrorists may hide bombs in laptops

Measures will include enhanced screening of electronic devices, more thorough vetting of passengers and increased use of bomb-sniffing dogs
5 days ago

