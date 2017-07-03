Qatar’s deadline to meet neighbours’ demands extended

Those include shutting the Al Jazeera television network and cutting back ties with Iran.

"There is no fear from our direction. We are ready to face the consequences," Thani said on Saturday in Rome, where he met with his Italian counterpart.

"There is an international law that should be respected and not violated," he said.

Foreign ministers of Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates are expected to meet on Wednesday in Cairo to discuss the latest developments on relations with Qatar, the Egyptian foreign ministry said in an e-mailed statement.

Qatari stocks declined on Sunday as the rift showed no sign of easing. The QE index, which resumed trading after a one-week public holiday, declined as much as 4% but pared its loss to 2.3% at the close.

Thani repeated on Saturday that Qatar was willing to sit down and negotiate under the right circumstances.

The ultimatum issued 10 days ago was made to be rejected, he said.

Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt severed commercial links with Qatar almost a month ago, saying they were isolating the sheikhdom over what they see as its tolerant attitude toward Iran and support for terrorist groups. Here are their key demands:

Media

The Qatar-based Al-Jazeera news channel has long been a source of conflict between Doha and its neighbours, who accuse it of bias and fomenting unrest.

One of the world’s largest news organisations, it has been repeatedly banned.

Egypt accuses it of supporting the Muslim Brotherhood, which it blames for violence after the military ousted Islamist president Mohammed Morsi in 2013.

The United Nations said the demand to shut Al-Jazeera and "other affiliated media outlets" was "an unacceptable attack on the right to freedom of expression and opinion".