Saudi palace reshuffle puts a youngster in charge of security

A son of the late Crown Prince Nayef who had served as interior minister since 1975 until his death from a heart attack in 2012, Prince Mohammed had been closely identified with the formidable and effective security structure built by his father.

His replacement by his nephew sidelines Prince Mohammed, but keeps the security file in the hands of the Nayef branch of the Al Saud family, which is likely to reassure other royals as power is increasingly consolidated by King Salman and his son.

Mohammed bin Nayef had strong personal support from the security forces and intelligence apparatus, said Jane Kinninmont, a Middle East expert at Chatham House in London.

"The interior ministry thus stays with the descendants of Prince Nayef, but with less experience at the helm," she wrote on Twitter.

Prince Abdulaziz studied in Riyadh before entering private business, but after King Salman ascended to the throne in 2015, he was appointed adviser to the Royal Court for matters including border control, according to Saudi-owned Al Arabiya television. He recently became adviser to the defence minister.

The new interior minister, who attended Dhahran Ahliyyah School and King Saud University, is part of a new batch of young leaders who have rocketed to the kingdom’s upper ranks since King Salman took over in a country where the old generally rule.

