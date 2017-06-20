World / Middle East

US shoots down Iran-made drone in Syria

The rising tension prompts Australia to suspend its air missions over Syria as Russia slams ‘absolutely illegal’ US action

20 June 2017 - 20:23 Agency Staff
MQ-9 Reaper drone. Picture: THINKSTOCK
MQ-9 Reaper drone. Picture: THINKSTOCK

Beirut — A US warplane shot down an Iranian-made drone in southern Syria early on Tuesday, officials said, in the latest incident in rising tensions between the two sides.

It comes days after a US warplane shot down a Syrian government fighter jet in the north of the country, prompting a furious reaction from Russia.

Moscow has now suspended an incident hotline intended to prevent confrontations in Syria’s crowded air space, and warned it could consider US-led coalition fighter jets and drones as "targets".

The rising tensions prompted Australia to announce it was suspending its participation in air missions over Syria as part of the US-led coalition fighting the Islamic State group.

In Tuesday’s incident, the US-led coalition said an F-15E Strike Eagle jet destroyed an armed Shahed-129 drone in the early hours of the morning as it neared the Al-Tanaf base along Syria’s eastern border.

"It displayed hostile intent and advanced on coalition forces," the statement said.

A US military official said the drone was "on a run toward our folks to drop a munition on them" and was shot down in self-defence.

Coalition forces are using the Al-Tanaf base by Syria’s borders with Jordan and Iraq to train anti-jihadist Syrian fighters and stage attacks against IS.

But their presence there has led to a series of confrontations with pro-regime forces, including on June 8 when a US fighter jet also downed a drone after it dropped munitions near Al-Tanaf.

That incident followed two others involving US fire against pro-regime forces on the ground as they came close to the garrison.

Tensions have also flared between US forces and the Syrian regime further north, where the coalition is supporting an alliance of Kurdish and Arab fighters battling to oust IS from the city of Raqqa.

On Sunday, a US fighter jet downed a Syrian government warplane for the first time in the country’s conflict south of Raqqa, sparking an angry reaction from regime ally Russia.

Washington said it would "work diplomatically and militarily ... to re-establish ‘deconfliction’" but Moscow continued to take a hard line on Tuesday even before the latest incident.

"It is absolutely illegal," Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Tuesday of the presence of US forces in Syria.

"There has been neither a UN Security Council decision, nor a request from the official authorities of the Syrian Arab Republic as a sovereign state," Russia’s Interfax news reported.

The growing tensions come as the coalition supports the Kurdish-Arab Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighting to take Raqqa from IS.

The SDF now control four neighbourhoods in the city, and on Tuesday also advanced along its southern outskirts, moving closer to completely encircling Raqqa.

Syria’s government is not involved in the operation and is instead looking further east to the largely IS-held oil-rich province of Deir Ezzor. Its forces are moving on three fronts, south of Raqqa city, through the central Badia desert region, and along the eastern border.

On June 9, despite the series of engagements with US forces at Al-Tanaf, the regime skirted around the base to arrive at the Iraqi border for the first time since 2015.

The move effectively blocks international forces and their local partners in the garrison, and prevents them from themselves advancing towards Deir Ezzor.

Despite the increasing number of incidents, analysts say neither Syria’s regime nor Washington want a major confrontation.

"It doesn’t look like anyone currently intends to deliberately escalate further, but when you’ve got these little skirmishes ... the risk is that you can end up in an escalation by accident," said Sam Heller, a Syria expert at The Century Foundation.

More than 320,000 people have been killed since Syria’s conflict began with anti-government demonstrations in March 2011. Millions are refugees.

It has became a complex war drawing in multiple foreign players, including Russia, which launched a military campaign to support the regime in 2015 that has helped the government recapture large swathes of territory.

AFP

