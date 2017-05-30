World / Middle East

Baghdad car bomb leaves at least five dead

Iraqi security forces and firefighters gather at the site of car bomb attack near a government office in Karkh district in Baghdad, Iraq, on May 30 2017. Picture: REUTERS
Baghdad — A car bomb exploded near one of Baghdad’s main bridges on Tuesday, killing at least five people, security and medical officials said.

The bombing near Al-Shuhada Bridge also wounded 17 people, the officials said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack but the Islamic State (IS) group carries out frequent bombings targetting civilians in the Iraqi capital.

The blast followed an overnight suicide bombing at a popular Baghdad ice-cream shop that killed at least 21 people.

IS claimed that attack, saying it was carried out by an Iraqi who detonated an explosives-rigged vehicle.

The blasts, which come just a few days into the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, highlight the danger posed by jihadists even as security forces deal them a string of battlefield defeats.

IS overran large areas north and west of Baghdad in 2014, but Iraqi forces backed by US-led air strikes have since regained much of the territory they lost and are now fighting to retake the last jihadist-held areas in second city Mosul.

AFP

