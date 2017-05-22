Hardliners rage over President Hassan Rouhani’s decisive win

The president, known for decades as a conciliatory figure, remade himself on the campaign trail as a reformist political streetfighter, accusing hardliners of brutality and corruption in language that frequently strained at the boundaries of what is permitted in Iran. At one point, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called rhetoric in a TV debate "unworthy".

In his victory speech, Rouhani continued to sound his defiant note, saying the nation had chosen "the path of interaction with the world, away from violence and extremism".

DANCING IN STREETS

Some conservatives were further angered when Rouhani’s supporters danced and sang in the streets in some cities on Saturday evening to celebrate his victory. Men and women participated together, testing the strict rules meant to enforce sexual segregation in public in Iran.

Rouhani’s defeated rival, hardline judge Ebrahim Raisi, a protege of Khamenei, said in his first comments after the election that the almost 16-million voters who supported him must not be ignored. "Enjoying such support, I will continue my fight against corruption and inequality and my efforts to solidify the values of the Islamic Revolution," Raisi, who received 38% of the vote, said in a statement.

An Iranian journalist who had spoken to Raisi supporters after the election told Reuters they were furious at the way the president had spoken about their candidate and themselves.

"We do not seek a fight, it is Rouhani who has taken a confrontational approach," the journalist quoted one of the Raisi supporters as having told him.

