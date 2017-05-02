Israel shows off new F-35 jet at Independence Day event

Tel Aviv — Israel showed off its new F-35 stealth fighter jets recently delivered from the US on Tuesday as part of an air show marking its annual Independence Day celebrations.

Three of Israel’s five stealth fighters took to the skies along the Mediterranean coast off Tel Aviv as thousands of people gathered at the waterfront to watch.

They also flew over other cities including Jerusalem.

The F-35s, made by US-based Lockheed Martin, were the highlight of the show, which marked 69 years of Israeli independence.

The event also included aircraft such as the F-15 and F-16 jets, Sikorsky CH-53 Stallion helicopters, a KC-135 Stratotanker Boeing 707, and the Hawker-Beechcraft T-6 Texan II planes.

Israel has received the initial five F-35s since December with the aim of allowing it to maintain its military superiority in the turbulent Middle East, particularly regarding its arch-foe Iran.

It plans to purchase a total of 50 F-35s. Its first jets are to be operational this year.

While other countries have ordered the planes, Israel — which receives more than $3bn a year in US defence aid — says it will be the first outside the US with an operational F-35 squadron.

In February, Lockheed Martin and the Pentagon said the next batch of F-35s, the most expensive planes in history, will be produced at a reduced cost.

They announced $728m in savings after US President Donald Trump publicly upbraided Lockheed over "out of control" costs, although most of the savings were already planned ahead of his involvement, during a months-long contract negotiation.

Separately, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday slammed an "absurd" Unesco resolution he said denied the Jews’ historical connection with Jerusalem by presenting Israel as an occupying power there.

The resolution, passed on Tuesday at the UN organisation’s Paris headquarters, denounced actions taken by "Israel, the occupying power ... to alter the character and status of the holy city of Jerusalem."

Netanyahu dismissed the resolution, which passed by 22 votes to 10, with 23 abstentions.

"There is no other people for whom Jerusalem is as holy and important as it is for the Jewish people," he said in a statement, accusing Unesco of "denying that simple truth".

The Palestinian foreign ministry welcomed the declaration, calling it "a victory for international law".

It said the decision reaffirmed "the centrality of Jerusalem to world heritage as well as the need to confront the dangers posed by the illegal practices of Israel, the occupying power … which threaten the cultural and historical integrity of these invaluable sites." But Netanyahu claimed the vote was a victory for Israel.

"The number of countries that supported this absurd proposal continues to decline," he said. "A year ago 32 states supported it. Six months ago this figure had dropped to 26 and this time there are only 22."

AFP