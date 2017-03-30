Iraqis move on landmark Mosul mosque

Mosul — Iraqi special forces and police fought Islamic State (IS) militants to edge closer to the al-Nuri mosque in western Mosul on Wednesday, tightening their control around the landmark site in the battle to recapture Iraq’s second city.

The close-quarters fighting is focused on the Old City surrounding the mosque, where IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi proclaimed a caliphate nearly three years ago across territory controlled by the group in both Iraq and Syria.

Thousands of residents have fled from IS-held areas inside Mosul, the militants’ biggest remaining stronghold in Iraq. But tens of thousands more are still trapped inside homes, caught in the fighting as Iraqi forces backed by a US-led coalition advance in the west.

Helicopters circling west Mosul strafed IS positions beyond the city train station, the site of heavy back-and-forth fighting in recent days, and thick black smoke rose into the

sky, Reuters reporters on the ground said.Heavy sustained gunfire could be heard from the Old City area, where militants were hiding among residents and using the alleyways, traditional family homes and snaking narrow roads to their advantage, fleeing residents said.

"Federal police forces have imposed full control over the Qadheeb al-Ban area and the

al-Malab sports stadium in the west of Old Mosul and are besieging militants around the al-Nuri mosque," police chief Lt-Gen Raed Shaker Jawdat said.

Garden walls

Rapid-response elite interior ministry troops were advancing on the edge of the Old City, clambering over garden walls. IS responded with rocket fire, streaking the sky with white smoke plumes. "There are teams going into the Old City since yesterday," said Rapid Response official Abd al-Amir.

Iraqi troops shot down at least one suspected IS drone. The militants have been using small commercial models to spy and drop munitions on Iraqi military positions. With the battle entering the densely populated areas of western Mosul, civilian casualties are a growing risk.

The US said several hundred civilians had been killed in the past month, and residents said IS militants were using them as human shields.

Pope Francis said at his weekly audience in St Peter’s Square on Wednesday that it was "urgent and imperative" to protect civilians in Iraq, and he expressed concern about those trapped in western Mosul.

The senior US commander in Iraq acknowledged on Tuesday that the US-led coalition probably had a role in an explosion in Mosul believed to have killed scores of civilians, but said IS could also be to blame.