Arab leaders call for unity to overcome ‘foreign interference’

Sweimeh — Arab leaders looked to overcome divisions and "foreign interference" on regional crises including the devastating wars in Syria and Yemen, as well as chronic instability in Libya, as they met on Wednesday for an annual summit in Jordan.

As expected there was a show of unity on the US’s policy regarding the Israeli-Palestinian question, but on other issues analysts said any breakthrough was highly unlikely.

As the summit of the 22-member Arab League opened in Sweimeh on the Dead Sea coast, Jordan’s King Abdullah bin Al-Hussein said failing to come together would continue to expose the region to imposed solutions from foreign powers.

"We need to take the initiative to find solutions to all the challenges we face in order to avoid foreign interference in our affairs," he said.