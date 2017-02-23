Syrian peace talks resume with low expectations

Geneva — UN-brokered Syrian peace talks resume in Geneva on Thursday, but hopes of a breakthrough are dim, clouded by persistent violence and deadlock over the country’s political future.

On the eve of the talks, 10 months after the last round of negotiations in the Swiss city, Russia called on Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to stop his bombing campaign during the discussions.

But just hours after rival delegations arrived, UN envoy Staffan de Mistura conceded there was limited ground for progress on making peace.

"Am I expecting a breakthrough? No, I am not expecting a breakthrough," the veteran diplomat said, noting that "momentum" towards further talks was likely to be the best that could be hoped for.

The government delegation is headed by Syria’s UN ambassador Bashar al-Jaafari, and the main opposition High Negotiations Committee (HNC) is led by cardiologist Nasr al-Hariri and lawyer Mohammad Sabra.

On the eve of the talks an HNC spokesman said the umbrella group wanted face-to-face discussions with government representatives. "We ask for direct negotiations … It would save time and be proof of seriousness instead of negotiating in [separate] rooms," Salem al-Meslet told AFP.