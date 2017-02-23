World / Middle East

DEFENSIVE CAPABILITIES

Iran warns US of military retaliation

23 February 2017 - 05:49 AM Agency Staff
An image grab taken from footage broadcast on the Islamic Republic of Iran News Network reportedly shows missile launchers in an underground tunnel in Iran. Picture: AFP PHOTO/IRINN
Dubai — The US should expect a "strong slap in the face" if it underestimates Iran’s defensive capabilities, a commander of the elite Revolutionary Guards said on Wednesday, as Tehran concluded war games.

Since taking office in January, US President Donald Trump has pledged to get tough with Iran, warning the Islamic Republic after its ballistic missile test on January 29 that it was playing with fire.

"The enemy should not be mistaken in its assessments and it will receive a strong slap in the face if it does make such a mistake," said Gen Mohammad Pakpour, head of the Guards’ ground forces, quoted by the Guards’ website Sepahnews.

On Wednesday, the Revolutionary Guards concluded three days of exercises with rockets, artillery, tanks and helicopters, weeks after Trump warned that he had put Tehran "on notice" over the missile launch.

"The message of these exercises ... for world arrogance is not to do anything stupid," said Pakpour, quoted by the semi-official news agency Tasnim.

As tensions also mounted with Israel, a military analyst at Tasnim said that Iran-allied Hezbollah could use Iranian-made Fateh 110 missiles to attack the Israeli nuclear reactor at Dimona from inside Lebanon.

Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said last week his group, which played a major role in ending Israel’s occupation of Lebanon, could strike Dimona.

Reuters

