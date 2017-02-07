Suicide bomb massacre at Afghanistan’s top court

Kabul — At least 19 people were killed and 41 wounded on Tuesday at Afghanistan’s Supreme Court in the latest suicide blast to hit the war-torn capital of Kabul.

A suicide bomber on foot blew himself up in the court’s parking lot as staff were boarding a bus to go home, said interior ministry spokesman Najibullah Danish. The court compound is on the road between the international airport to the US embassy.

The casualty figures came from health ministry spokesman Waheed Majroh, who said women and children were among the wounded.

Police blocked off the road around the court compound as panicked relatives of court workers gathered and ambulances and fire trucks arrived.

The blast came after twin Taliban blasts tore through employees leaving a parliamentary annexe in Kabul last month, killing at least 30 people and wounding 80.

The carnage underscores mounting insecurity in Afghanistan, where US-backed forces are struggling against Taliban insurgency and Al-Qaeda and Islamic State militants.

AFP