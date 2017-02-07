Knesset legalises West Bank outposts on private Palestinian land

The High Court did rule later on Tuesday that 17 caravans in the Tapuah West outpost in the northern West Bank were pitched entirely on private land and must be removed by June 22 2018, reports said.

Parliament approved the bill in a 60-52 vote while Netanyahu was out of the country.

The law legalises homes in unauthorised outposts across the West Bank — many just a jumble of rusting mobile homes hastily towed to the sites — and offers Palestinian landowners compensation.

The legislation upended a 1979 Israeli Supreme Court ruling forbidding settlement construction on land privately owned by Palestinians, while allowing it to proceed on unclaimed land captured in the 1967 Middle East war. It also caught Netanyahu in a political vice.

Reversed Position

While he had originally opposed the bill, knowing it would draw condemnation from abroad and a court challenge at home, Netanyahu eventually endorsed the legislation, which was championed by his chief rival, Education Minister Naftali Bennett of the pro-settlement Jewish Home party.

The court-ordered evacuation of another unauthorised settlement outpost last week only turned up the heat on Netanyahu to prove his pro-settlement credentials, at a time when multiple police investigations into his conduct have weakened him politically.

"Tonight it became clear that Netanyahu is willing to compromise the future of both Israelis and Palestinians in order to satisfy a small group of extreme settlers for the sake of his own political survival," the Israeli anti-settlement group Peace Now said in a statement, promising to "turn to the Supreme Court in order to strike down this dangerous law".

Peace Now’s director, Avi Buskila, told Israel Radio he hoped the court challenge would be ready within days.