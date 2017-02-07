Knesset legalises West Bank outposts on private Palestinian land
Tel Aviv — Israel’s parliament legalised unauthorised West Bank settlement outposts built on private Palestinian land, drawing international censure and setting up a court fight where the politically charged law may be overturned.
Palestinians saw another attempt to crush their dream of independence, as the act of bringing the bill to a vote drove the two sides apart. The European Union postponed a February 28 meeting with Israel meant to signify improved relations, the Haaretz newspaper reported, and Jordan, traditionally a mediator between Israel and the Palestinians, denounced the new law.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had tried to delay a vote until his White House meeting with President Donald Trump next week. But he allowed it go through under pressure from pro-settlement forces in his government, in part because he knows the high court will strike it down, according to an Israeli official close to the prime minister.
The High Court did rule later on Tuesday that 17 caravans in the Tapuah West outpost in the northern West Bank were pitched entirely on private land and must be removed by June 22 2018, reports said.
Parliament approved the bill in a 60-52 vote while Netanyahu was out of the country.
The law legalises homes in unauthorised outposts across the West Bank — many just a jumble of rusting mobile homes hastily towed to the sites — and offers Palestinian landowners compensation.
The legislation upended a 1979 Israeli Supreme Court ruling forbidding settlement construction on land privately owned by Palestinians, while allowing it to proceed on unclaimed land captured in the 1967 Middle East war. It also caught Netanyahu in a political vice.
Reversed Position
While he had originally opposed the bill, knowing it would draw condemnation from abroad and a court challenge at home, Netanyahu eventually endorsed the legislation, which was championed by his chief rival, Education Minister Naftali Bennett of the pro-settlement Jewish Home party.
The court-ordered evacuation of another unauthorised settlement outpost last week only turned up the heat on Netanyahu to prove his pro-settlement credentials, at a time when multiple police investigations into his conduct have weakened him politically.
"Tonight it became clear that Netanyahu is willing to compromise the future of both Israelis and Palestinians in order to satisfy a small group of extreme settlers for the sake of his own political survival," the Israeli anti-settlement group Peace Now said in a statement, promising to "turn to the Supreme Court in order to strike down this dangerous law".
Peace Now’s director, Avi Buskila, told Israel Radio he hoped the court challenge would be ready within days.
Selective Legislation
The bill does something unusual by forcing the transfer of property from the legal owner to another person who has built there illegally, said Prof Yuval Shany, a specialist in international law and a member of the UN Human Rights Committee. That strikes at the heart of constitutional rights and is also problematic because it targets only Palestinian-owned land, Shany said.
Compensation clauses are an attempt to salvage the law’s constitutionality, but "the main problem is not with a lack of mitigating elements, but really with the very purpose of the infringement of private property," he said. The court, he predicted, will "be very sceptical about the propriety of the confiscation".
Palestine Liberation Organisation secretary-general Saeb Erekat said the law would "legalise theft of Palestinian land".
Palestinians see all settlements as illegal "regardless of any law passed by the Israeli parliament or any decision taken by any Israeli judge," Erekat said in a statement. The Fatah party headed by Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas said "the response should be in the International Criminal Court".
Ends Distinction
Until Monday night, the Israeli government had distinguished between the more than 120 authorised West Bank settlements where more than 400,000 people live, and the unsanctioned outposts, which were erected without following procedures, but usually with the knowledge of government officials.
The international community tended to see all settlement activity as illegal or illegitimate. In December, the UN Security Council deemed it a "flagrant violation" of international law.
The retroactive legalisation of outposts follows close on Israel’s recent announcement of plans to build more than 6,000 new homes on land Palestinians claim for a state.
The prime minister’s office didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment on the bill’s passage while Netanyahu was flying home from a meeting in London with U.K. leaders. Speaking in London, Netanyahu expressed general support for the legislation and said he had kept the Trump White House — which Israel sees as more sympathetic to its settlement policies than the Obama administration — in the loop.
"We do not surprise our friends and we keep them updated," he said.
Last week, Sean Spicer, Trump’s White House press secretary, put out a statement on settlements that took a middle ground.
"While we don’t believe the existence of settlements is an impediment to peace, the construction of new settlements or the expansion of existing settlements beyond their current borders may not be helpful in achieving that goal," Spicer said.
Bloomberg
