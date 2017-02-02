Iran rejects ‘baseless’ Trump warning over missile test
The Trump administration puts Iran ‘on notice’ for its latest ballistic missile test Tehran and Russia say did not breach UN resolution
Tehran — Iran on Thursday rejected a warning from US President Donald Trump’s administration over its latest missile test as unfounded and "provocative".
"Claims made by US President Donald Trump’s national security adviser (NSA) are baseless, repetitive and provocative," Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi said, quoted by state news agency IRNA.
Trump on Thursday said in a tweet, "Iran has been formally put on notice for firing a ballistic missile" after his administration said it was reviewing how to respond to the launch.
Iran has been formally PUT ON NOTICE for firing a ballistic missile.Should have been thankful for the terrible deal the U.S. made with them!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 2, 2017
Iran was on its last legs and ready to collapse until the U.S. came along and gave it a life-line in the form of the Iran Deal: $150 billion— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 2, 2017
"Should have been thankful for the terrible deal the US made with them!" Trump tweeted, echoing similar comments by NSA Michael Flynn on Wednesday.
Trump was referring to the nuclear accord between Tehran and world powers that took effect in January 2016, lifting international sanctions in return for curbs on Iran’s atomic programme. Iran says it is for medical research.
Flynn insisted the missile test was in defiance of UN Security Council Resolution 2231, which calls on Iran not to test missiles capable of delivering a nuclear weapon. Russia has said the test did not go against the UN resolution.
Iran confirmed on Wednesday that it had tested a ballistic missile, but denied it had violated the terms of the nuclear deal. Tehran says its missiles do not breach UN resolutions because they are for defence purposes only and are not designed to carry nuclear warheads.
"This is not the first time that an inexperienced person has threatened Iran ... the American government will understand that threatening Iran is useless," Ali Akbar Velayati said, without identifying any US official specifically in his comments. He a top adviser to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
"Iran does not need permission from any country to defend itself," he was quoted as saying by the semi-official Fars news agency. Khamenei is the country’s most powerful figure.
The Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards Corps maintains an arsenal of dozens of short and medium-range ballistic missiles — the largest in the Middle East, according to the London-based International Institute for Strategic Studies.
AFP
