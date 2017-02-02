Iran rejects ‘baseless’ Trump warning over missile test

Flynn insisted the missile test was in defiance of UN Security Council Resolution 2231, which calls on Iran not to test missiles capable of delivering a nuclear weapon. Russia has said the test did not go against the UN resolution.

Iran confirmed on Wednesday that it had tested a ballistic missile, but denied it had violated the terms of the nuclear deal. Tehran says its missiles do not breach UN resolutions because they are for defence purposes only and are not designed to carry nuclear warheads.

"This is not the first time that an inexperienced person has threatened Iran ... the American government will understand that threatening Iran is useless," Ali Akbar Velayati said, without identifying any US official specifically in his comments. He a top adviser to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

"Iran does not need permission from any country to defend itself," he was quoted as saying by the semi-official Fars news agency. Khamenei is the country’s most powerful figure.

The Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards Corps maintains an arsenal of dozens of short and medium-range ballistic missiles — the largest in the Middle East, according to the London-based International Institute for Strategic Studies.

AFP