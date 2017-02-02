World / Middle East

Iran rejects ‘baseless’ Trump warning over missile test

The Trump administration puts Iran ‘on notice’ for its latest ballistic missile test Tehran and Russia say did not breach UN resolution

02 February 2017 - 18:40 PM Agency Staff
US President Donald Trump's National Security Adviser retired Army Lt-Gen Michael Flynn arrives at Trump Tower in New York, the US. Picture: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR
US President Donald Trump's National Security Adviser retired Army Lt-Gen Michael Flynn arrives at Trump Tower in New York, the US. Picture: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR

Tehran — Iran on Thursday rejected a warning from US President Donald Trump’s administration over its latest missile test as unfounded and "provocative".

"Claims made by US President Donald Trump’s national security adviser (NSA) are baseless, repetitive and provocative," Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi said, quoted by state news agency IRNA.

Trump on Thursday said in a tweet, "Iran has been formally put on notice for firing a ballistic missile" after his administration said it was reviewing how to respond to the launch.

"Should have been thankful for the terrible deal the US made with them!" Trump tweeted, echoing similar comments by NSA Michael Flynn on Wednesday.

Trump was referring to the nuclear accord between Tehran and world powers that took effect in January 2016, lifting international sanctions in return for curbs on Iran’s atomic programme. Iran says it is for medical research.

Iran asks world not to meddle in defence

The Islamic Republic confirms for the first time it conducted a misslie test at the weekend as part of its defence programme
World
1 day ago

Iran warns US against creating tensions over missiles

A diplomatic push by the West quickly runs into trouble as Russia says reported missile tests do not breach a UN resolution on Iran’s nuclear ...
World
2 days ago

Flynn insisted the missile test was in defiance of UN Security Council Resolution 2231, which calls on Iran not to test missiles capable of delivering a nuclear weapon. Russia has said the test did not go against the UN resolution.

Iran confirmed on Wednesday that it had tested a ballistic missile, but denied it had violated the terms of the nuclear deal. Tehran says its missiles do not breach UN resolutions because they are for defence purposes only and are not designed to carry nuclear warheads.

"This is not the first time that an inexperienced person has threatened Iran ... the American government will understand that threatening Iran is useless," Ali Akbar Velayati said, without identifying any US official specifically in his comments. He a top adviser to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

"Iran does not need permission from any country to defend itself," he was quoted as saying by the semi-official Fars news agency. Khamenei is the country’s most powerful figure.

The Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards Corps maintains an arsenal of dozens of short and medium-range ballistic missiles — the largest in the Middle East, according to the London-based International Institute for Strategic Studies.

AFP

Please login or register to comment.

Need the best business news in SA? Register to try BL Premium at no cost until early 2017 – with content from Business Day, Financial Mail, Rand Daily Mail, Business Times, Financial Times and more.

Most read

1.
Hungary’s Orban and ally Putin cement closer ties
World / Europe
2.
Swiss on the chase for hidden money
World / Europe
3.
Syrian army issues Turkey clash warning
World / Middle East
4.
Iran rejects ‘baseless’ Trump warning over ...
World / Middle East

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.