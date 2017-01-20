Hopes fade for firefighters trapped in collapsed Tehran high-rise building

Tehran emergency services director Pir Hossein Koolivand said: "It is still not clear how many people are trapped under the rubble. Not even one person has been pulled out."

Iranians were in shock at the apparent loss of so many firefighters. State TV placed a mourning black banner in the corner of the screen, and social media were full of messages of praise and condolence for the emergency services. "If the firefighters had not been there in time, if they had not searched inside to evacuate people, we would have had hundreds under the rubble instead of 20 firefighters," said brigade spokesman Jalal Maleki.

Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said the incident "caused deep sorrow, regret and concern for me". He praised the "bravery and sacrifice of the firefighters".

News agency IRNA said 84 people were injured in the initial fire, and five were still in hospital. A firefighter, who escaped the building before it collapsed, died in hospital on Friday of severe burns.

Iran’s chamber of commerce head Ali Fazeli said damaged was estimated initially at $500m. "Unfortunately, a considerable number of shops in this building were not insured," he said.

The clothing suppliers were particularly full of stock in the run-up to Nowruz, the Iranian new year, in March.

Tehran police chief Ghader Karimi said rescue workers were pulling safes and other items from the rubble, and these were being kept in a special store at the site to return to owners.

President Hassan Rouhani has called for an immediate investigation. City officials said the building’s managers ignored repeated warnings about fire hazards. The Plasco building was Tehran’s first shopping centre and Iran’s tallest building when it was finished in 1962, before being dwarfed during the construction boom of later years.

It was built by Habibollah Elghanian, a prominent Iranian-Jewish businessman who was executed for alleged ties to Israel after the 1979 Islamic revolution.

AFP